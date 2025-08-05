OPD searching for suspect in Wisconsin Street shooting

The Oshkosh Police Department is searching for a suspect after a shooting at a residence in the 1000 block of Wisconsin St. Aug 2.

OPD responded to a weapons complaint just before 3 a.m. Saturday where they learned a 19-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement reported that detectives are actively working on the investigation, and it appears to be an isolated incident between the two individuals.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700 or the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.