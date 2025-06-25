DeGeorge named UWO assistant men’s basketball coach

The UW Oshkosh men’s basketball team announced the addition of new assistant coach Max DeGeorge on Monday.

“We are thrilled to welcome Max to our coaching staff,” UWO head coach Matt Lewis said. “Max brings a deep understanding of the game and a unique perspective on basketball that will be a tremendous asset to our team. He’s an incredibly hard-working individual of high character and will add great value to our program both on and off the court.”

According to the UWO athletic department, DeGeorge was a four-year member of the men’s basketball team at Grinnell College in Iowa, and played in at least 13 games in each season, including 25 contests in 2023-24 and 21 in 2024-25. He concluded his career by helping the Pioneers to its third Midwest Conference Tournament championship in program history and fourth appearance in the NCAA Championship, securing a 20-8 season record.

The Grand Junction, Colorado, native was named to the Academic All-Midwest Conference Team three times (2022-24) and both the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honor Roll and College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team in 2024. He worked for the Grinnell Athletics Department for four years in a variety of roles and founded the on-campus Statistics in Sports Organization as a freshman.

DeGeorge’s family is well-established in the college coaching world. His dad, Mike, is the head men’s basketball coach at California Polytechnic State University; his uncle, Dave, is the athletic director and head baseball coach at Beloit College; his uncle, Joe, was the head football coach at North Central College in Illinois in the late 1990s and early 2000s; and his grandpa, Ed, was the head football coach at Beloit for 29 seasons from 1977 to 2005.

The Titans begin their 2025-26 season against St. John’s University of Minnesota at Kolf Sports Center Nov. 8.