Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Categories:

DeGeorge named UWO assistant men’s basketball coach

Isaac Pischer, Assistant News Editor
June 25, 2025
Courtesy of UWO Athletics — The UW Oshkosh men’s basketball team announced the addition of new assistant coach Max DeGeorge on Monday.

The UW Oshkosh men’s basketball team announced the addition of new assistant coach Max DeGeorge on Monday.

“We are thrilled to welcome Max to our coaching staff,” UWO head coach Matt Lewis said. “Max brings a deep understanding of the game and a unique perspective on basketball that will be a tremendous asset to our team. He’s an incredibly hard-working individual of high character and will add great value to our program both on and off the court.”

According to the UWO athletic department, DeGeorge was a four-year member of the men’s basketball team at Grinnell College in Iowa, and played in at least 13 games in each season, including 25 contests in 2023-24 and 21 in 2024-25. He concluded his career by helping the Pioneers to its third Midwest Conference Tournament championship in program history and fourth appearance in the NCAA Championship, securing a 20-8 season record.

The Grand Junction, Colorado, native was named to the Academic All-Midwest Conference Team three times (2022-24) and both the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honor Roll and College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team in 2024. He worked for the Grinnell Athletics Department for four years in a variety of roles and founded the on-campus Statistics in Sports Organization as a freshman.

DeGeorge’s family is well-established in the college coaching world. His dad, Mike, is the head men’s basketball coach at California Polytechnic State University; his uncle, Dave, is the athletic director and head baseball coach at Beloit College; his uncle, Joe, was the head football coach at North Central College in Illinois in the late 1990s and early 2000s; and his grandpa, Ed, was the head football coach at Beloit for 29 seasons from 1977 to 2005.

The Titans begin their 2025-26 season against St. John’s University of Minnesota at Kolf Sports Center Nov. 8.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Courtesy of UWO Athletics
UWO finishes 28th in D-III Learfield Directors' Cup
Larry Rodgers / D3photography.com -- UWO's Brenna Masloroff throws the shot put at the NCAA Division III Championship at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
UWO's Masloroff named North Region Women's Field Athlete of the Year
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Titans infielder Zach Taylor swings during the Feb. 22 game against MSOE.
Four UWO baseball players earn national awards
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- UWO's Logan Schill swings the bat in Oshkosh's 5-2 victory over UW-Whitewater in game two of the NCAA Division III Super Regional at Prucha Field.
UWO baseball falls to Whitewater in Super Regional
Courtesy of Tori Sines / D3photography.com -- UWO's Joshua Rivers jumps at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championship at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
Rivers, Nolan win individual D-III national championships
Larry Rodgers / D3photography.com -- UWO's Brenna Masloroff throws the shot put at the NCAA Division III Championship at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
Masloroff earns two second place finishes at national meet
More in Top Stories
Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons / Original by User:Halleypo, modified by User:Steelpillow, CC BY-SA 3.0 -- A replica Santos-Dumont Demoiselle, built in France, will be brought overseas to Oshkosh and will be displayed in the vintage aircraft area during AirVenture.
EAA announces three replica vintage aircraft to appear at AirVenture
Courtesy of Wikimedia — The Oshkosh Public Library sits at 106 Washington Ave.
Oshkosh Public Library kicks off summer reading program
Courtesy of J.F. Brennan Company — An aerial view of the Fox River.
WisDOT to hold public meeting June 25 for Main Street construction plans
Courtesy of Annatsach, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons -- Data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows that 505 people visited Emergency Departments with fireworks-related injuries between 2019 and 2022.
OPD warns Oshkosh residents of illegal firework usage
Courtesy of the Oshkosh Police Department -- The Oshkosh Police Department cruiser waits near a park in town last year.
OPD arrests four in multi-city drug bust
Courtesy of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin -- A 52-year-old Oshkosh man, who is a registered sex offender, was indicted on obscenity and child pornography charges May 28 by acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin Richard Frohling.
Oshkosh man indicted on obscenity and child porn charges
About the Contributor
Isaac Pischer
Isaac Pischer, Staff Writer
Isaac Pischer is a Staff Writer as well as Photographer for the Advance-Titan. He is currently a Freshman majoring in multimedia Journalism, from Chippewa Falls.    In his first semester at UWO, Pischer joined the A-T so that he can use, and develop his writing and photography skills in a more professional setting, and to find an amazing community of like-minded people.