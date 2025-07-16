Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

$1 million bond set for man accused in Oshkosh fatal stabbing

Isaac Pischer, Assistant News Editor
July 16, 2025
Courtesy of the Oshkosh Police Department — The Oshkosh Police Department cruiser waits near a park in town last year.

The Winnebago County District Attorney’s office charged a Fond du Lac man in connection to the homicide that occurred on July 5, just outside of Menominee Park.

Daunte Riley, 19, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon in the killing of 27-year-old Walter Brooks, who was identified by the Oshkosh Police Department last week.

Riley appeared in court on Monday afternoon, where Court Commissioner Eric Heywood set his bond at $1 million.

Brooks’ father, Walter Brooks III, requested the court set at least a $1 million cash bond for Riley. Others present asked for a higher amount, or for no bond to be set at all. 

“Because of his lack of remorse for what happened to my son,” Brooks’ father stated, “He’s smiling like this is a game. This is not a game. I lost my son.” 

According to the criminal complaint, an altercation occurred between two groups at a pavilion. At one point, a man sprayed bear mace into the crowd.

Later, two cars carrying Riley and Brooks met. Versions of what police were told vary, but some accounts include Brooks having a gun at one point. However, no physical evidence of a gun was found at the scene, and witness video of the confrontation showed no sign of anyone possessing a firearm. Police then responded to a report of an accident where a vehicle had crashed into a tree in the 900 block of E. Irving Avenue, just blocks from Menominee Park.

While interviewing other witnesses from Menominee Park, police linked the party to a complaint about underage drinking at Waukau Dam and had a license plate from that earlier call.

At about the same time, a 911 caller said they just killed someone. Police traced the GPS of the call and used Flock cameras to help lead them to an apartment house on E. Johnson St. in Fond du Lac.

The driver, identified as Brooks, was found with multiple stab wounds. Brooks was rushed to the hospital, where he died 30 minutes later. Autopsy reports show he died of a stab wound to the heart.

No comments from Riley are included in the criminal report. Riley’s defense attorney declined to address the allegations, but emphasized they are merely allegations at this point.

“This appears to be an isolated incident, and the two individuals were known to each other. If anyone has any information, we encourage them to contact the Oshkosh Police Department,”  officer Kate Mann, the public affairs officer for the Oshkosh Police Department, said.

Riley is next due in court for a status conference on July 21, with a preliminary hearing also scheduled for July 24. First-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

About the Contributor
Isaac Pischer
Isaac Pischer, Staff Writer
Isaac Pischer is a Staff Writer as well as Photographer for the Advance-Titan. He is currently a Freshman majoring in multimedia Journalism, from Chippewa Falls.    In his first semester at UWO, Pischer joined the A-T so that he can use, and develop his writing and photography skills in a more professional setting, and to find an amazing community of like-minded people.