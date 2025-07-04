Seven Titans earn College Sports Communicators 2025 Academic All-District honors

The UW Oshkosh men’s and women’s track and field and cross country teams had seven athletes selected to the College Sports Communicators 2025 Academic All-District squads on June 25.

Cameron Cullen, Joey Kean and Zach Zirgibel represented the men’s side while Bobbi Blahnik, Megan Hunt, Cyna Madigan and Brenna Masloroff were honored on the women’s teams. Zirgibel, Madigan and Masloroff each collected the third academic all-district honor of their careers. Hunt, Madigan and Masloroff all moved on to academic All-America voting.

Cullen is a rehabilitation science major with a 3.67 cumulative grade-point average. A three-season student-athlete, he finished 36th at the NCAA Division III North Region cross country championship in November before ranking top 50 in the region in both the indoor 3,000-meter steeplechase and the outdoor 5,000-meter run.



Kean owns a 3.96 cumulative GPA as a supply chain management and economics major. He was the 11th-ranked runner in the indoor 60-meter dash in the region and the 22nd-fastest in the nation this season.



A biomedical science major, Zirgibel also has a cumulative GPA of 3.96. The pole vaulter was ninth in the region during the indoor season and third during the outdoor season while sitting 31st and 17th nationally during the respective seasons. He earned All-America Second Team honors from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Association (USTFCCCA) with a 14th place height of 4.85 meters at the outdoor championship.



Blahnik is an environmental studies major with a 3.71 cumulative GPA. She posted top 50 regional rankings during the indoor season in the weight throw (13th) and shot put (46th). Outdoors, she was 10th in the region and 31st in Division III in the hammer throw.



Hunt has a 3.74 cumulative GPA as a kinesiology major. A multi-event student-athlete, she recorded top regional rankings in the indoor long jump, pentathlon, and outdoor long jump. Her indoor long jump and pentathlon marks of 5.92 meters and 3,596 points were second and fifth in the nation respectively.

Hunt earned three All-America First Team honors and an All-America Second Team medal across the pair of national championship events this season: indoor long jump (third place, 5.92 meters), pentathlon (sixth, 3,649 points), outdoor long jump (sixth, 5.81 meters), heptathlon (15th, 4,491 points). During the indoor season, she won both the conference long jump and pentathlon titles, set the program’s long jump record at 5.92 meters and was named the Kwik Trip Field Performer of the Meet.



Madigan is pursuing her master’s degree in business administration after finishing her undergraduate degree with a 3.73 cumulative GPA. She ranked second in the region and 22nd in the nation in the outdoor 800-meter run and added additional top five regional placements in the indoor 800-meter run, indoor 4×400-meter relay, and outdoor 4×400-meter relay. Madigan was named a second team All-American with a 10th-place finish of 2:11.64 in the outdoor 800-meter run while winning the conference title in the event for the second time in three seasons. She was a member of the outdoor 4×400-meter relay team that set the program record at 3:46.67 on May 14.



Masloroff is an elementary and special education major with a 3.77 cumulative GPA. The outdoor conference performer of the meet and the USTFCCCA North Region Field Athlete of the Year ranked second in the nation in the outdoor hammer throw, eight in both the indoor weight throw and outdoor discus throw, and 10th in the indoor shot put. She finished the indoor national championship with a third-place performance in the weight throw (18.86 meters) and an 11th-place position in the shot put (13.53 meters). During the outdoor national championship, she was the runner-up in both the shot put (14.73 meters) and the hammer throw (59.03 meters) after winning the conference’s hammer throw title with a mark of 59.34 meters.



The men’s track & field team finished second at the NCAA Division III Indoor Championship and fifth at the outdoor championship while the women’s team took 13th indoors and 12th outdoors.