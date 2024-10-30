OPD has largest single-day drug bust

The Oshkosh Police Department had the largest single-day drug bust in the history of the department Oct. 24 after seizing over $360,000 dollars, over a kilogram of cocaine and over 7.5 pounds of marijuana.

“I am proud of the hard work the Investigators of our Vice and Narcotic’s Unit did during this investigation,” OPD Chief of Police Dean Smith said. “If you are dealing drugs in our community we will find you, we will arrest you.”

OPD conducted a drug investigation at a residence in the 1700 block of Lombard Ave. after receiving complaints from community members about the presence of a drug house. At 6:14 a.m., OPD’s Vice and Narcotics Unit, detectives, and members of the SWAT team executed a search warrant at the residence and discovered 30 grams of cocaine, 50 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and over $3,000 in cash.

Later that same day, the Vice and Narcotics Unit executed another search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of Mt. Vernon St., where investigators found over $330,000 in cash, about 7.5 pounds of raw marijuana and THC, over 1,000 THC cartridges and approximately one kilogram of cocaine. Law enforcement also seized three vehicles that were believed to have been purchased with the money suspects obtained from selling drugs, and officers are investigating several bank accounts which are thought to contain several hundred thousand dollars from the sale and distribution of drugs.

OPD arrested a 51-year-old male from Oshkosh for possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession with intent to deliver cocaine over 40 grams and possession with intent to deliver tetrahydrocannabinols (marijuana) 2500 grams to 10,000 grams.

Oshkosh police said the case is being referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin for prosecution in the Federal Court system.

OPD Sgt. Brett Robertson said in a press release that the presence of illegal drugs and drug dealers poses a threat to the health, safety and well-being of Oshkosh residents.

“We will not tolerate the distribution, sale, or possession of illegal narcotics within our city,” Robertson said. “We will continue to work tirelessly, utilizing all available resources to identify and apprehend those individuals who engage in these destructive behaviors.

Robertson said that OPD would like to extend its gratitude to the community members who reported drug information that assisted with the investigation of the two drug houses.

“Their vigilance and proactive communication played a crucial role in this investigation, thus helping us maintain the safety and well-being of our community,” Robertson said. “We stand united with our community in the fight against drugs, ensuring Oshkosh remains a safe place for all.”

OPD and the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group said that they are continuing to investigate both incidents and law enforcement encourages anyone with information about the incidents to contact Oshkosh police at 920-236-5700 or the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.