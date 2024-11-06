OPD arrests two individuals on Sullivan Street

The Oshkosh Police Department arrested two individuals Oct. 30 on the 400 block of Sullivan St. after they were found to have outstanding warrants and possessed various drugs and drug paraphernalia.

OPD Officer Kate Mann said that the department stands united with the Oshkosh community in the fight against drugs to ensure that the city remains a safe place for all.

“The Oshkosh Police Department continues to work diligently to investigate crimes of this nature,” Mann said in a press release. “The presence of illegal drugs and drug dealers poses a threat to the health, safety, and well-being of our residents. We will not tolerate the distribution, sale, or possession of illegal narcotics within our city. We will continue to work tirelessly, utilizing all available resources to identify and apprehend those individuals who engage in these destructive behaviors.”

Oshkosh police arrested a 33-year-old male and a 41-year-old female from Oshkosh after making contact with the suspects on Sullivan Street. The 33-year-old was taken into custody for seven outstanding warrants, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of felony bail jumping. OPD said according to court documents, the male suspect had been eluding arrests on these warrants since January 2023.

The 41-year-old was arrested for three outstanding warrants, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of prescription pills without a prescription, two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping and felony bail jumping.

The suspects’ names were not released, and no further information was provided by OPD.