OPD investigates shooting near downtown Oshkosh

The Oshkosh Police Department announced that it is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 600 block of Central St. Nov. 9.

Police said that officers were dispatched at 4:30 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots near downtown Oshkosh. When OPD arrived at the scene, they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Oshkosh police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public at this time. The investigation is still ongoing and OPD encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact police at 920-236-5700 or the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477. Investigators want to remind the public that if their tip leads to an arrest, they may be eligible for a cash reward.