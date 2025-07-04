One person dead after possible drug overdose in town of Algoma

The Oshkosh Police Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death due to a possible drug overdose in the town of Algoma July 3.

Law enforcement and first responders arrived at a residence in the town of Algoma at 7:30 a.m. where they attempted lifesaving measures to a subject, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

After an initial investigation of the death, the OPD SWAT Team and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team served a search warrant in the 1200 block of Titan Court in the city of Oshkosh. According to OPD, no one has been taken into custody and the incident remains under investigation.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700 or the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.