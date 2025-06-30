Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

OPD arrests man, seizes 1.57 pounds of methamphetamine

Jacob Link, Editor-in-Chief
June 30, 2025
Courtesy of the Oshkosh Police Department — The Oshkosh Police Department and the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested a 49-year-old man on drug charges June 23.

The Oshkosh Police Department and the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested a 49-year-old man on drug charges June 23.

OPD conducted a search warrant at a residence in the city of Oshkosh and another in the town of Nekimi, seizing 1.57 pounds of methamphetamine, a vehicle and $675 in cash.

Criminal charges for the investigation are still pending for the man, who is being held at the Winnebago County Jail on a probation and parole hold.

OPD Lieutenant Brett Robertson said that the department wanted to thank the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department for assisting with the drug investigation.

“The Oshkosh Police Department continues to work diligently to investigate crimes of this nature,” Robertson said. “The presence of illegal drugs, drug dealers, and weapons poses a threat to the health, safety, and well-being of our residents.”

Robertson said that drug overdoses pose a threat to everyone.

“We will not tolerate the distribution, sale, or possession of illegal narcotics within our city,” Robertson said. “We will continue to work tirelessly, utilizing all available resources to identify and apprehend those individuals who engage in these destructive behaviors. We stand united with our community in the fight against drugs, ensuring Oshkosh remains a safe place for all.”

If anyone has information regarding the incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700 or the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.

