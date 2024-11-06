Police Investigate shooting on Oregon Street

The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 800 block of Oregon Street Nov. 1 at around 9:19 p.m.

OPD said in a press release that officers were dispatched to the area after officers received information from numerous residents that they heard gunshots. According to Oshkosh police, an argument between a pedestrian and a group of people in a vehicle prompted the pedestrian to open fire. Nobody was injured and the vehicle was not struck by bullets, but the shots did strike an unrelated occupied vehicle.

Oshkosh police are asking anyone in the area of the shooting to check their cameras to see if they may have seen anything. If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the OPD at 920-236-5700 or the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.