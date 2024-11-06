Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Categories:

Police Investigate shooting on Oregon Street

Jacob Link, Assistant News Editor
November 6, 2024

The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 800 block of Oregon Street Nov. 1 at around 9:19 p.m.

OPD said in a press release that officers were dispatched to the area after officers received information from numerous residents that they heard gunshots. According to Oshkosh police, an argument between a pedestrian and a group of people in a vehicle prompted the pedestrian to open fire. Nobody was injured and the vehicle was not struck by bullets, but the shots did strike an unrelated occupied vehicle.

Oshkosh police are asking anyone in the area of the shooting to check their cameras to see if they may have seen anything. If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the OPD at 920-236-5700 or the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Crime Corner
OPD arrests two individuals on Sullivan Street
OPD’s Vice and Narcotics unit seized cocaine, marijuana, THC cartridges, drug paraphernalia and money from two Oshkosh homes Oct. 24.
OPD has largest single-day drug bust
OPD arrests five people in drug bust
Crime Corner
Courtesy of Oshkosh Police Department – Several juveniles vandalized the public restrooms at South Park last week.
OPD investigates vandalism at South Park
Indentifying Subjects
More in News
UWO professors say climate refugee resettlement will be future problem
Graphic by Jacob Link.
Grothman projected to win 6th Congressional District
Week In Review Podcast: Season 2, Episode 1
Week In Review Podcast: Season 2, Episode 1
Campus to hold election results watch party
Campus to hold election results watch party
Who’s on the ballot?
Who’s on the ballot?
Bernie Sanders speaks at the Culver Family Welcome Center Oct. 28, campaigning for presidential candidate Kamala Harris and encouraging the crowd to get out and vote.
Bernie Sanders visits UWO