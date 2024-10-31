D’flavors dessert shop to open Oshkosh location

A new dessert joint is hitting the scene in Oshkosh, serving up sweet treats along with coffee right across from the UW-Oshkosh campus.

D’Flavors is gearing up for a grand opening Nov. 22 on 240 Wisconsin St., which was previously occupied by Erbert & Gerbert’s.

“D’Flavors is where creativity meets cravings,” D’Flavors co-owner Alejandra Ponce said. “We are a destination for fun flavors, unique experiences and sweet moments.”

The business specializes in ice cream and coffee, with Ponce noting that they carry over two dozen unique flavors including blue moon, monster cookie and caramel turtle cheesecake.

“Ice cream has this magical ability to make people smile, and I wanted to create a place where people of all ages could feel like kids again,” she said.

Ponce said that her idea for opening her business comes from her passion for creating fun treats.

“I’ve always loved experimenting with different flavor combinations and I thought, why not bring that to my community?” she said. “The biggest inspiration behind D’Flavors has always been bringing people together, creating community [and] having a place to get together.”

The Oshkosh site will be D’Flavors second location. The first opened up in 2020 in Appleton.

Ponce serves as the general manager for the Appleton location, where she noted that opening up during the pandemic was a hard time.

“Despite the hurdles, the support we received from our community was incredible,” she said. “Opening during that time made us realize how much people needed a little sweetness and joy in their day. It’s been a dream come true to see people enjoying the treats we crafted.”

Ponce added that expanding to Oshkosh just felt like the next step, and that she is excited to bring D’Flavors to a new crowd.

“College towns have so much energy and excitement, and I can’t wait to be part of that vibe,” she said. “We definitely had UWO students in mind, because we know they’ll appreciate a place to grab [a] quality coffee or dessert.”

At the Oshkosh location’s grand opening, the business will have special offers, free samples, free merchandise and an appearance by D’Flavor’s mascot, Lola the Cow.

“From the moment you walk in, you’re greeted with the welcoming smell of our homemade waffle cones to any of the 24 vibrant choices of ice cream flavors we have available at all times,” Ponce said.

Ponce said that one of D’Flavors specialties is their affogato, which combines their signature coffee with ice cream and caramel.

“Some of our best sellers are our milkshakes, which come in all the ice cream flavors we carry,” she said. “[They’re] thick, creamy and totally Instagram-worthy. You can also create and customize your own shake with your fave candy and drizzle toppings for that extra personalized wow factor.”

Ponce’s personal favorite choice are D’Flavors’ sundaes, whether it be a banana split or their loaded sundaes. She added that the business also “loves celebrating our Latino roots” with treats like their churro sundae and their very popular mangonada.

“[It’s] a refreshing blend of sweet, spicy, and tangy flavors,” Ponce said. “Featuring mango sorbet, chamoy, Tajin and diced mango fruit, it’s a unique experience you won’t find just anywhere.”

Other beverages include soda freezes, malts, smoothies, floats and boba shakes.

D’Flavors’ desserts and beverages will be available for delivery through Doordash and EatStreet for those wanting sweet treats directly to their door.

Several discounts will be available for the store, including a 10% student discount with a student ID. Customers may also receive $1 off their first purchase when requested at checkout.

Ponce is also offering a special offer to readers of the Advance-Titan. By mentioning this article at checkout, people can receive a free cookie with any coffee purchase.

“At D’Flavors we value our community, and we’re always looking for ways to give back and get involved,” she said.

D’Flavors is currently hiring for their new location as well, with Ponce adding that it’s the perfect place for students to work if they’re looking for a fun and flexible job.

“We understand school comes first so we’re flexible with scheduling, making it easy to balance work with classes and any extracurriculars,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity to gain experience in customer service and teamwork … and who knows, maybe you’ll even help us come up with our next treat creation.”

Ponce said that when it comes to D’Flavors, expect the unexpected.

“We love to experiment with new flavors, seasonal specials and give new life to classics,” she said. “So keep an eye out because we’re always up to something new and exciting.”

For those wanting to check out what D’Flavors all has to offer as the Oshkosh location opens, check out www.dflavorsappleton.com.