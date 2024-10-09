Kwik Trip announces the ‘Kwik Charge’ Program

On Oct. 1, popular convenience store Kwik Trip announced the Kwik Charge program, which will offer charging stations “at a strategic number of stores.”

The charging stations will have connectors for the Combined Charging Standard and North American Charging Standard, two of the most commonly-used electric vehicle charging systems in the U.S.

Scott Zietlow, Kwik Trip’s president and CEO, said in a press release that the company’s goal is to take care of all of its guests. With the Kwik Charge program, that will include guests who drive electric vehicles.

“They will not only be able to charge their vehicle, but can take advantage of all our quality offerings inside our stores,” Zietlow said.

In May, the La Crosse-based chain received $23 million dollars from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to support the state’s goal to create a statewide charging network through what is known as the Electric Vehicle Initiative, as was reported in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. These funds will be used to create 24 charging stations across the state, including the 2400 S. Washburn St. location in Oshkosh.

Kwik Trip officials say that the chargers will offer at least 150 kW of power per dispenser when four vehicles are plugged in, or up to 400kW of power for a single vehicle. A dedicated mobile app will be offered for drivers to check prices, locations and availability; it will be running by the end of the year, alongside the roll-out of select locations. Kwik Trip will build this app with software through Driivz Inc., according to the release.

According to its website, Driivz started in 2013 as an operating system for electric vehicle charging stations around the world, offering a software platform that serves charging network operators. Its website also points to an International Energy Agency Global Electric Vehicle Outlook report, stating the number of electric vehicles on the roads all over the world is projected to reach 250 million by 2030.