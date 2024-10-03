We want house parties back!

It’s no secret that UW Oshkosh was once known for its crazy house parties. Afterall, we didn’t get the name “Sloshkosh” for no reason.

Recently, however, we haven’t been living up to our name, and I’ve been missing the wild parties we were once known for.

I’m not sure if it’s the vibes, the freshman-year nostalgia, the adrenaline rush of running from a raided house or just the status of being a renowned party town, but I know I’m not alone when I say I want house parties back.

Oshkosh used to be a hotspot for house parties, but in recent years it’s been a graveyard. If I had to guess why, I would say it’s a combination of stricter landlords, unruly guests, and the cumulative antisocial effects of the pandemic.

At this point, the only house parties are more intimate darties, and the ones that take place during fall and spring Pub Crawl. Whatever the reason may be, I think it’s time for us to bring them back, and UWO students seem to agree.

One senior, Erica Kommer, said she missed house parties because of the “unique vibe” and the nostalgia.

“The memories that I have from going to house parties my freshman and sophomore year are like none other,” Kommer said. “There’s nothing like a house party. Going to the bar will never match the vibe of going to a house party with your friends.”

I definitely agree with Kommer. The vibes at house parties are much more fun and wild in comparison to the vibes at the bars. Bars have to follow certain rules and regulations, ones that house parties don’t have to adhere to. There’s much more freedom, allowing for even crazier memories.

As another student, Jacob Kremer said, more freedom means more games like beer pong, flip cup, etc. This freedom also translates to the music, in which partygoers have more say in the songs being played.

I also just like the community house parties give. Kremer seems to agree, saying that he likes “being able to connect with other students on campus.” There’s something about partying with people you go to school with that really creates a (trauma?) bond and sense of togetherness at our university, a necessity with all the crap going on with administration.

UWO senior Sydney Antczak said that house parties around campus also means less of a chance of getting hit on by old, creepy men. She also enjoys the cost-effectiveness of house parties.

“I like house parties because I don’t have to pay for drinks and can drink whatever I want without having to settle for whatever they have at the bar,” Antczak said.

In addition to being cost-effective liquor-wise, you don’t need to put on any special outfit to go to house parties. Whatever you have in your wardrobe is good enough.

Another student, Skyler Raye, agreed with this sentiment.

“I like going to house parties because you can pretty much wear whatever you want,” Raye said. “The bars have definitely gotten more casual, but it’s still a public place. All bets are off at house parties, though, and that’s what makes it more fun. Everyone’s just there to have a good time.”

House parties are an essential part of the college experience, especially here at UWO.

UWO student Taisto Oney shared his frustrations with this.

“I want house parties back because I haven’t had the opportunity to go to one yet,” Oney said. “I feel like house parties are a major part of the college experience, and I don’t want to miss out on that.”

And who can blame him? We once had a great reputation for house parties, and it’s time to get that title back so more students can experience it.

I mean, talk about retention rates! This might actually help increase student enrollment.

Whether it’s the vibes, the sense of community, the casualness, the cost-effectiveness, the freedom, the nostalgia or just the pure, unadulterated fun, the consensus is the same: It’s time to bring house parties back.