UWO soccer draws against Carroll University

The UW Oshkosh women’s soccer team had a draw against Carroll University 0-0 Oct. 15 in Oshkosh.

The Titans goalkeeper, Mallory Kerhin, would save seven shots on goal against Carroll University out of 11 total shots, while the Carroll University goalkeeper would save six shots on goal out of 12 total shots. Proving that this was another goalkeeper’s night and the UWO defense showed up to put on a show.

Here is how the night unfolded just three minutes in what looked like to be the first goal of the night. Titans Gabby Born would shoot bottom right, but it was saved by Carroll University’s goalkeeper. Then, just a few seconds later, three minutes and 42 seconds, UWO’s Nicole Schmidt would shoot to the top, but it was also saved by the goalkeeper.

Then Titans goalkeeper Kerhin would make an impressive save, blocking Carroll University’s Harlie Seuser from the bottom center. That would be the end of the first period.

Moving onto the second period, 47 minutes into the game, Kerhin would make another impressive save from the bottom center, denying Maura Jordan from Carroll University. Kerhin would make a total of four more saves in the second period to end the game. Overall, the Titans bounced back from a 2-1 loss last week.

The UWO Titans would take the win 1-0 against UW-Platteville on Oct. 18 at Platteville.

Titans’ Born would power the Titans to victory with a goal in the second half. The goal would be Born’s second of the season, assisted by LeRoy Jaden. The Titans are now 5-4 with five games tied in their overall record. The Titans now look to play against rival UW-Whitewater on Wednesday Oct. 22.