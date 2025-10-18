UWO Hall of Famer of the week: Christy Cazzola

Christy Cazzola first stepped foot onto the UW Oshkosh campus in 2008, where she immediately made an impact on the Titans women’s cross country team. In her freshman season, she placed 37th at the NCAA Championship, ninth regionally and fourth in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC).

Notably, Cazzola finished her six-year collegiate career on both the cross country and track and field team after accumulating 17 NCAA Division III titles, 21 All-America performances and 27 WIAC Championships.

After leaving the cross country team following the 2008 season to focus on the birth of her second child, Cazzola returned to action in 2010 and won the WIAC title, and placed fourth both nationally and regionally.

Cazzola followed that up by winning two more WIAC titles and regional titles from 2011 to 2012, while also winning a national title in 2012 and placing second in nationals in 2011.

As for track and field, Cazzola’s dominance continued. From 2011 to 2014, she won 16 NCAA titles, 18 All-American awards and 24 WIAC championships. Cazzola was a part of the Titans track and field NCAA DIII title winners in 2011, 2013 and 2014.

At the NCAA Outdoor Championship, Cazzola is the only athlete to win the mile run three different times, helping her win eight championships and earn nine All-America honors.

In outdoor competition, Cazzola helped the Titans win the 2011 championship and the WIAC. Cazzola herself was an eight-time champion and nine-time All-American while performing at the NCAA Outdoor Championship, winning the 1,500-meter run four separate times and the 800-meter as well as the 5000-meter runs in 2013 and 2014.

She not only brought plenty of championships to UWO, but Cazzola was also selected as the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s NCAA Scholar Athlete of the Year three different times. Cazzola was selected to the WIAC’s Women’s Track and Field All-Centennial Team in 2012 and was named the NCAA Track and Field winner of the Collegiate Women’s Sports Award in 2014.

Cazzola is now inducted into the U.S. Track and and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s D-III Track and Field Hall of Fame, as well as the UW Oshkosh Athletics Hall of Fame as a reward for her efforts and achievements in both sports.