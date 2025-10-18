Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
UWO soccer draws against UW-Stevens Point, falls to Stout

Joey Egan, Staff Writer
October 18, 2025
Courtesy of Terri Cole / UWO Athletics – Mallory Kerhin makes the save against the University of Dubuque in the annual 151 Derby.

The UW Oshkosh women’s soccer team drew against UW-Stevens Point 0-0 Oct. 8 in Oshkosh.

The Titans’ goalkeeper Mallory Kerhin showed off her defense by blocking six shots in total for the whole duration of the game, while UWSP’s goalie blocked seven shots on goal. 

At the 11 minute mark of the first half, UWO’s Addyson Knoebel shot from the left side, but it was blocked by the Pointers goalie. Then, at the 11:19 minute mark, Oshkosh’s Greta Steines shot what would look to be the first goal of the night for the UWO, only to have her shot blocked by Stevens Point.

In the second half, the Titans attempted to get something going on the scoreboard but at the 58 minute mark, UWO’s Olivia Bahr shot on goal but was blocked once again. The final attempt to score on the night came for UWO in the 88th when Steines’s shot was blocked towards the lower-center of the goal. 

On Saturday, the Titans fell 2-1 against UW-Stout. In the first half, the only goal for UWO came in the 15:15 minute of the game when Arriana Gonzalez scored her fourth goal of the season, assisted by Ryley Meenk.

The Titans will return to action Wednesday, Oct. 15, against Carroll University back at J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium at 7 p.m.

