Oshkosh Masonic Center Hosts ACW 67

Logan Rabbitt, Staff Writer
October 8, 2025
Logan Rabbitt / Advance-Titan Lauren Lockett and “The Investment” Hunter James wrap each other up in the midst of their match at ACW 67, where Lockett came out victorious.

In unseasonable heat Friday night, the Oshkosh Masonic Center hosted All-Star Championship Wrestling for ACW 67, opening the night with ACW Heavyweight Champion Colin Brooks addressing the crowd.

Before he could speak, All-Star Rumble winner Myles Mason hit the stage. The two shared a tense but respectful exchange that ended with Mason warning that the title would soon be his.

Ninja Dragon opened the card in a tag bout against The Harbingers, earning a unique double pin before being attacked with a chain-wrapped pipe. The Baker Boys ran in to chase off The Harbingers.

Midway through the show, a promo announced Baron Corbin’s appearance at ACW’s December event. Water City Champion Kevon Lee interrupted to call out rival Wyatt Boone, who ambushed him with a steel chair moments later. Boone went on to defeat Nick Collucci but continued his assault afterward until Lee returned and leveled Boone with a counterattack.

In other matches, Adam Grace defeated Brock Hall despite Hall’s cheap shot after the bell, and tag champions Drake Daniels and Bradon Kaiser retained against Streetwise. The Gen Z stable taunted them from the stands, promising revenge in December. After a tense confrontation, member Stori Denali appeared to break away from her group.

Lauren Lockett earned one of the loudest ovations of the night with a victory over “The Investment” Hunter James.

“There’s no feeling like it,” Lockett said. “Just having them chant at Hunter before our match, all that was beautiful.”

The main event between Salem Crane and “Big Cat” Chris Baugher spilled into the stands before Crane’s weapon attack caused a disqualification. Swoggle appeared afterward to announce a rematch inside a steel cage this November.

ACW’s next event will be at Tanner’s Bar and Grill in Kimberly on Nov. 9 with doors opening at 1:30 p.m.

