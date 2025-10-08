Eggert named new strength coach

When Mandy Eggert walks into the weight room at UW Oshkosh each morning, it’s more than a workout session; it’s a full-circle moment. The former Titan has returned to her alma mater as UWO’s first full-time strength and conditioning coach, a role she never imagined taking on when she graduated years ago.

“It’s still a little strange to be honest,” Eggert said. “Working with athletes at the college level was not something I ever anticipated. My goal was always to work at the high school level.”

During COVID-19, Eggert returned to school to gain her master’s degree, which potentially opened up the door for her to begin working at the collegiate level. Eggert remained in contact with her former professors, Kris Williams and Kim Calvert, who helped guide her on the journey that led to her return to UWO.

After consulting for several Titan teams during the 2024-25 season through Emplify Health by Bellin, Eggert’s work earned her a full-time position.

“Taking on the full-time position as the head strength coach, the amount of time I spend training UWO’s athletes is the largest difference,” Eggert said. “The majority of my days are spent doing what motivates me the most, which is working directly with athletes.”

The reality of being back on campus full-time didn’t settle in until her first day just a few weeks ago. Eggert said the moment was a little surreal and, in simple words, made her happy.

Eggert’s passion for what she does drives her to create thoughtful workout plans that consider whatever the athletes need that day, whether that’s recovery after a long game or a demanding workout on an off-day.

“I always take into account how they are feeling coming in after a competition or maybe an especially rough practice session,” Eggert said. “I might have a specific goal for the workout for that day, but if athletes come in the morning after a tough game, or they come in for a 6 a.m. lift but got in at midnight the night before, the plan might change.”

Eggert’s expectations in the weight room are clear: show up ready and give full effort. Her athletes know that warm-ups are more than just stretching, they set the tone for the entire session.

“For the sports teams that I am training right now, they are all well aware of my expectations that they are ready to go when I start the warm-up and that they should be intentional during the warm-up … and that it is okay to cry a little,” Eggert said.

Beyond the workouts and early mornings, Eggert’s biggest motivation comes from the athletes themselves.

“These young athletes put in the work every day, in the classroom, in the weight room, on the field, because they want to,” Eggert said. “They aren’t here on scholarship. It’s an unwavering love of their sport, teammates and coaches that drives them.”

That dedication is what fuels Eggert’s own enthusiasm, even on the toughest mornings.

“I truly love what I do,” she said. “Sometimes it even seems ridiculous to me that this is my job.”

When she’s not in the weight room, Eggert spends her time outdoors, with her family or alongside her dog, Kona. But whether she’s lifting weights or chasing a long-term dream of a winter home in Hawaii, her energy remains the same.

As UWO’s first full-time strength and conditioning coach, Eggert is ready to set a new standard for Titan athletes, one workout, and maybe one tear at a time.