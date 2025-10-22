WIAC brings pay-per-view to playoffs

The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) announced that they’ll be implementing pay-per-view for its conference championships and tournaments on a trial basis during the 2025-26 academic year on Oct. 16.

Championships and tournaments that’ll include a pay-per-view model on the WIAC network include: men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, men’s wrestling, men and women’s swimming & diving, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s ice hockey, indoor track & field, women’s gymnastics, outdoor track & field, women’s lacrosse, baseball and softball. Each of the tournament rounds will be included in the respective sports model.

“The WIAC has the best fan support in NCAA Division III, with thousands streaming our contests every week,” WIAC Commissioner Danielle Harris said. “By adding a nominal fee during post-season competition, we can continue to offer first-class championship experiences that our student-athletes and our fans expect and deserve. Additionally, regular season contests will continue to be free of charge.”

In an Instagram post by the WIAC announcing the decision, commenters were notably upset and confused.

“Great way to kill viewership for your sports!” Instagram user liamstatz said. Other commenters said, “I already have to pay to play, now I have to pay to watch too.”

Viewers will have a couple of ways to follow their teams during conference championships and tournaments.

Daily Pass (provides access to one specific game). $10 per game (with the exception of these sports: $12 – Swimming & Diving, $15 – Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field, $15 – Women’s Gymnastics (for both sessions)).

Sports Specific Tournament Pass (access to the entire tournament). $25 (with the exception of these sports: $20 – Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field, $30 – Swimming and Diving).