UWO competes at Augustana College (Illinois)

Dylan Przybylski, Assistant Sports Editor
October 22, 2025
Courtesy of UWO Athletics — Amelia Lehman (left) and Steven Potter (right) qualified for the Division III cross-country championships after both placing 12th in the North Regional meet.

The UW Oshkosh men’s cross country team placed 16th, scoring 446 points, and the women’s team placed 16th, scoring 554 points at the Augustana College (Illinois) Interregional Invitational this past Saturday. 

On the men’s side, the Titans were led by senior Cameron Cullen with a seventh-place finish with a personal record time of 24:31. Trent Chadwick came in second for the Titans with a 76th finish and a time of 25:42. Paul Proteau finished third for UWO with a time of 25:46 and finished in 83rd place. 

The men’s race featured 36 teams, and UW-La Crosse finished in first place with a team score of 56. Wartburg College (Iowa) came in second place with a team score of 68. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (New York) finished in third place with a team score of 197. 

On the women’s side, UWO was led by freshman Lehna Mitchell with a 41st-place finish and a time of 22:47. Senior Gwen Feitl was the second runner for the Titans with a time of 23:12 and finished in 72nd place. Sophomore Emma Boegh finished third for UWO with a 128th-place finish and a time of 23:41. 

The women’s race featured 40 teams, and UW-La Crosse finished in first place with a team score of 88. Trine University (Indiana) finished in second place with a team score of 108. The University of Chicago finished in third place with a team score of 127. 

The Titans will return on Friday, Oct. 24, as they will be hosting the UW Oshkosh Open with a start time of 1:30 p.m. for the women and 2:15 p.m. for the men. 

