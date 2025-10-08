Women’s golf finishes fifth at WIAC Championship

The UW Oshkosh women’s golf team placed fifth at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship this past weekend.

The Titans were in sixth place to close the opening day of the WIAC Championship with a total score of 331 (+43). Sophia Eggert shot an 80 (+8) after the first round and was in 11th place. Also in the top 20 was Sydney Bornhorst, who shot an 83 (+11) after round one.

UWO had three golfers tie in 26th place with a score of 84 (+12) after the first round. The Titans also had five golfers compete independently.

UWO jumped to second place after day two of the WIAC Championship with a team score of 323 (+35). Riley Severson moved up to 12th place with a total of 164 (+18). Hailey Matenaer moved up to 13th place with a total score of 164 (+20). Eggert was also tied for 13th place. Taryn Endres rounded out the second round with a score of 165 (+21).

The Titans finished the WIAC Championship with a fifth-place finish with a team score of 342 (+54). Eggert had an 11th-place finish for the Titans, with a score of 245 (+29). Matenaer and Severson also claimed top-20 performances with 249 (+33) and 250 strokes (+34), finishing 17th and 19th. Endres finished with a score of 253 (+37) and placed 25th.

UWO ended the fall season with a total score of 996 (+132) at the WIAC meet and won’t be back in action until the spring season.