Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Categories:

Women’s tennis drops WIAC opener

Katie Lechton, Staff Writer
October 8, 2025
Katie Lechton / Advance-Titan The UW Oshkosh women’s tennis breaks down its huddle ahead of its meet against UW-Eau Claire on Saturday at the Kolf Sports Center.

UW Oshkosh women’s tennis lost its home dual meet Saturday against UW-Eau Claire 5-2 at the Kolf Sports Center Outdoor Tennis Courts. 

In the best-of-three doubles competition, the Titans went 2-1 to earn the first match point of the day. Junior Kayla Gibbs and sophomore Jameson Gregory defeated Reese Burton and Kiera Schmid 6-3 in the No. 2 doubles match, while sophomore Mani Usui and freshman Sarah Schaeffer defeated Morgan Briggman and Delaney Hanson 6-2 in No. 3 doubles. Reigning WIAC Doubles Players of the Week Olivia Pethan and Courtney Carpenter fell to Beatriz Felchak and Liv Herzog 6-7.

In singles competition, Usui was the only Titan to sweep their match, as she defeated Herzog 6-0 and 6-2 in the No. 1 singles match. UW-Eau Claire swept the No. 2, No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 singles matches by a combined match score of 48-13. In the No. 6 singles match, Gregory fell in the first set to Schmid 7-6, but recovered in the second set, winning 6-2, to force a tiebreaker. In the end, however, Schmid would win the tiebreaker and the match by a score of 12-10.

UWO will be back at the courts on Oct. 11, when the team hosts UW-Stevens Point. First serve is at 11 a.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Logan Rabbitt / Advance-Titan Lauren Lockett and “The Investment” Hunter James wrap each other up in the midst of their match at ACW 67, where Lockett came out victorious.
Oshkosh Masonic Center Hosts ACW 67
Courtesy of Bellin Health Mandy Eggert, the new strength coach for UW Oshkosh Athletics.
Eggert named new strength coach
Katie Lechton / Advance-Titan The class of 2025 for the UWO hall of fame poses for a group picture during a ceremony on Sunday (Oct, 5.). The class featured seven former UWO athletes.
Seven members enter UWO hall of fame
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics – UWO’s Sydney Bornhorst golfs in the Midwest Region Classic at Benedictine University.
Women’s golf finishes fifth at WIAC Championship
Nolan Andler / Advance-Titan Sami Perlberg attempts a kill against UW-Stevens Point last week. Perlberg ended the match with 14 kills and lead the Titans to a 3-0 sweep.
No. 3 Women’s Volleyball Goes 3-0 at River Falls
Illustration by Jacob Link / Advance-Titan -- UWO wide receiver Londyn Little hauls in a fourth down reception to set up Oshkosh inside UW-River Falls territory with under a minute to play. The Titans scored four plays later to overtake UWRF 21-17 with 10 seconds left in the game.
UWO beats River Falls 21-17 in thriller