Women’s tennis drops WIAC opener

UW Oshkosh women’s tennis lost its home dual meet Saturday against UW-Eau Claire 5-2 at the Kolf Sports Center Outdoor Tennis Courts.

In the best-of-three doubles competition, the Titans went 2-1 to earn the first match point of the day. Junior Kayla Gibbs and sophomore Jameson Gregory defeated Reese Burton and Kiera Schmid 6-3 in the No. 2 doubles match, while sophomore Mani Usui and freshman Sarah Schaeffer defeated Morgan Briggman and Delaney Hanson 6-2 in No. 3 doubles. Reigning WIAC Doubles Players of the Week Olivia Pethan and Courtney Carpenter fell to Beatriz Felchak and Liv Herzog 6-7.

In singles competition, Usui was the only Titan to sweep their match, as she defeated Herzog 6-0 and 6-2 in the No. 1 singles match. UW-Eau Claire swept the No. 2, No. 3, No. 4 and No. 5 singles matches by a combined match score of 48-13. In the No. 6 singles match, Gregory fell in the first set to Schmid 7-6, but recovered in the second set, winning 6-2, to force a tiebreaker. In the end, however, Schmid would win the tiebreaker and the match by a score of 12-10.

UWO will be back at the courts on Oct. 11, when the team hosts UW-Stevens Point. First serve is at 11 a.m.