Women’s tennis wins fifth straight match

The UW Oshkosh women’s tennis team (5-1) won its fifth straight contest after the Titans beat UW-Stout (2-5) at the Kolf Sports Center Outdoor Tennis Courts Sept. 27.

UWO won its fourth straight match in 7-0 fashion, improving to 3-0 at home and 5-1 on the season. Since 1978, the Titans have a 35-14 record against the Blue Devils.

Oshkosh held its own in the doubles competition, going 2-1. In the first matchup, UWO’s Olivia Pethan and Courtney Carpenter defeated UWS’s Prajna Hosamane and Gretchen Murphy 6-0. The Blue Devils evened it up in the second match with Aspen Johnson and Ashlyn Dellemann beating Kayla Gibbs and Jameson Gregory 6-4. The Titans won the last doubles competition 6-0, with Mana Usui and Sarah Schaeffer defeating Lindsay Leuzinger and Lexie Stein.

The Titans dominated singles competition by winning all six matches. Pethan defeated Hosamane 6-1, 6-2. Oshkosh’s Usui beat Johnson, 6-1, 6-2. UWO’s Gibbs succeeded against Leuzinger 6-1, 6-0. The Titans’ Brinna Owens won against Dellemann 6-4, 6-3. Bre Schultz outlasted Murphy 6-0, 6-3. In the last match, UWO’s Cate Gerl defeated Stein 6-4, 6-4.

The Titans have a week off before they play UW-Eau Claire in Oshkosh at the Kolf Sports Center Outdoor Tennis Courts on Saturday, Oct. 4 at 9 a.m.