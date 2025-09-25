Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Golf places third at Benedictine University

Dylan Przybylski, Assistant Sports Editor
September 25, 2025
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics – UWO’s Sydney Bornhorst golfs in the Midwest Region Classic last weekend at Benedictine University.

The UW Oshkosh women’s golf team placed third out of 39 teams, with a team score of 316 at the Benedictine University (Illinois) Midwest Region Classic on Friday.

The final regular season event for the Titans ended after the first round, as the second round was canceled  due to inclement weather. 

UWO’s Sydney Bornhorst led the team with an individual score of 76 (+4). Sophia Eggert was the second place finisher for the Titans with a score of 78 (+6). Taryn Endres and Rylie Severson were the next best finishers both recording scores of 81 (+9). Rounding out the scorers for the Titans was Hailey Matenaer with a score of 93 (+21). 

Chloe Young competed as an independent and finished the round with a score of 96 (+24). 

The Titans will begin postseason play at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship, hosted by UW-Stout at the Reedsburg Country Club on Friday, Oct. 3, through Sunday, Oct. 5. 

