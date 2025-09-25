Cross country runs at Titan Fall Classic

The UW Oshkosh men’s and women’s cross country teams placed first and third, respectively, at the inaugural UW-Oshkosh Titan Fall Classic at the XC Ranch on County Highway S on Friday, Sept. 19.

The men’s team finished first, topping rivals UW-Stevens Point as well as Lawrence University, UW-River Falls and Ripon College.

The top seven runners and scorers were led off by Cameron Cullen who would take home the individual title and score one point with a time of 24:54.1. The second runner to finish for the Titans was Alex Peterson who took fourth place and scored four points with a time personal record (PR) of 25:29.7. Finishing third on the team taking sixth place was Titan Eli Traeder scoring six points with a PR time of 25:35.3. Titan Trent Chadwick would finish fifth on the team and overall eighth scoring eight points with a time of 25:49.5. Titan Jason Skinkis would finish fifth on the team and 11th overall scoring 11 points finishing with a time of 25:59.1.

Oshkosh’s Aaron Nehls finished 20th also scoring 20 points by placing sixth on the team finishing with a PR of 26:18.8. Then UWO’s Alex Bernhardt wrapped up the scoring with 22 points with a PR time of 26:23.3.

On the women’s side, UW-Stevens Point took first place, followed by Ripon College, while UW-River Falls would end up taking fourth and Lawrence University would take fifth.

UWO’s Gwen Feitl led the Titans with a ninth-place finish with a personal best time of 22:52 to score Oshkosh nine points.

Oshkosh freshman Lehna Mitchell finished 12th overall and placed second on the team, scoring 12 points along with a personal best time of 22:58.5. Coming in third for the Titans was sophomore Emma Boegh who finished 14th and scored 14 points with a time of 23:23. Next up would be UWO’s Ashley Groothoff, who finished 28th with a personal best time of 24:03.9 and scored 24 points. Oshkosh’s Allison Van Der Wegon finished 34th scoring 26 points, with a personal best time of 24:19.3. Behind her was Titan Piper Johnson who scored 28 points for the Titans and placed 38th overall with a time of 24:29.5. Rounding out the top seven runners for UWO was Ella Galaszewiski, who had a personal best time of 25:10.8.

The Titans are looking to continue the momentum with another top finish as a team in their next meet, the UW-Eau Claire Blugold Invitational on Friday, Oct. 3 at White Tail Golf Course in Colfax.