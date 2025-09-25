Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Cross country runs at Titan Fall Classic

Joey Egan, Staff Writer
September 25, 2025

The UW Oshkosh men’s and women’s cross country teams placed first and third, respectively, at the inaugural UW-Oshkosh Titan Fall Classic at the XC Ranch on County Highway S on Friday, Sept. 19. 

The men’s team finished first, topping rivals UW-Stevens Point as well as Lawrence University, UW-River Falls and Ripon College.

The top seven runners and scorers were led off by Cameron Cullen who would take home the individual title and score one point with a time of 24:54.1. The second runner to finish for the Titans was Alex Peterson who took fourth place and scored four points with a time personal record (PR) of 25:29.7. Finishing third on the team taking sixth place was Titan Eli Traeder scoring six points with a PR time of 25:35.3. Titan Trent Chadwick would finish fifth on the team and overall eighth scoring eight points with a time of 25:49.5. Titan Jason Skinkis would finish fifth on the team and 11th overall scoring 11 points finishing with a time of 25:59.1.

Oshkosh’s Aaron Nehls finished 20th also scoring 20 points by placing sixth on the team finishing with a PR of 26:18.8. Then UWO’s Alex Bernhardt wrapped up the scoring with 22 points with a PR time of 26:23.3.

On the women’s side, UW-Stevens Point took first place, followed by Ripon College, while UW-River Falls would end up taking fourth and Lawrence University would take fifth.

UWO’s Gwen Feitl led the Titans with a ninth-place finish with a personal best time of 22:52 to score Oshkosh nine points.

Oshkosh freshman Lehna Mitchell finished 12th overall and placed second on the team, scoring 12 points along with a personal best time of 22:58.5. Coming in third for the Titans was sophomore Emma Boegh who finished 14th and scored 14 points with a time of 23:23. Next up would be UWO’s Ashley Groothoff, who finished 28th with a personal best time of 24:03.9 and scored 24 points. Oshkosh’s Allison Van Der Wegon finished 34th scoring 26 points, with a personal best time of 24:19.3. Behind her was Titan Piper Johnson who scored 28 points for the Titans and placed 38th overall with a time of 24:29.5. Rounding out the top seven runners for UWO was Ella Galaszewiski, who had a personal best time of 25:10.8.

The Titans are looking to continue the momentum with another top finish as a team in their next meet, the UW-Eau Claire Blugold Invitational on Friday, Oct. 3 at White Tail Golf Course in Colfax.

