Women’s soccer draws with Dubuque in 151 Derby

The UW Oshkosh women’s soccer team tied 1-1 with the University of Dubuque (2-0-4) at Oyen Field in Dubuque, Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10 for the third annual 151 Derby.

For the second consecutive year, the derby ended in a tie after a 0-0 conclusion last year, making the Titans 2-2-3 so far this season.

“Unfortunately, the NCAA lets you tie in soccer,” head coach Erin Coppernoll said. “I wish we could play overtime.”

In the first half, the Spartans took seven shots until they made their first goal just after the 40-minute mark to make it 1-0. Dubuque’s Ava Hortillosa scored the goal that was assisted by her teammates Riley Trudeau and Alyssa Tranchita.

The Titans started the game strongly as well, playing some of the best soccer Coppernoll said she’s seen in the last couple of years.

“(We were) Pinging the ball around and making them look silly but we didn’t come out with goals.”

During the second half, the Titans battled back and scored at the 67th minute to knot the game up 1-1. UWO’s Addyson Knoebel scored the goal, assisted by Oshkosh’s Shannon Walsh and Anika Roush.

The score wouldn’t change for the remainder of the game. Oshkosh lost the shot ratio 14-5 to Dubuque. UWO’s Mallory Kerhin saved eight shots on goal to help preserve the game for the Titans.

“Mallory (Kerhin) has done a nice job for us between the pipes this year,” Coppernoll said. “She has been a good leader from the back and directs the back line well.”

Kerhin leads the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with 55 saves and an .846 save percentage.

The Titans and Kerhin’s next game will be on the road in Chicago, Illinois, where they will take on North Park University (Illinois) at the Holmgren Athletic Complex at 7 p.m, Wednesday, Sept. 24.

Oshkosh will begin its WIAC season Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. at UW-Eau Claire.