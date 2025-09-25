Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Women’s tennis sweeps two opponents

Christian Cortez, Staff Writer
September 25, 2025
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics – Jameson Gregory prepares to serve against St. Norbert College en route to a victory in the doubles competition as part of the Titans’ sweep

The UW Oshkosh women’s tennis team swept both of its opponents 7-0, as the Titans (4-1) visited Marian University (1-5) and hosted St. Norbert College (2-2) this weekend. 

Olivia Pethan was awarded Titan of the Week Honors by the athletic department and got nominated for WIAC Kwik Trip Athlete of the Week due to her great performances against both opponents. Pethan won her singles match against Jillian Traver of Marian University, 6-0, 6-0, then repeated a two-set sweep days later, this time with scores of 6-2, 6-1, against Jordan Dominick of St. Norbert College. 

In doubles competition with Courtney Carpenter, the duo was great yet again as they improved to 5-1 on the season together. Carpenter and Pethan beat their doubles opponents 6-1 and 6-4, respectively. 

Against Marian, the Titans surrendered a collective 12 points in singles competition en route to a complete sweep of their opponents. Not a single set required a tiebreaker. 

Then on Friday against St. Norbert, doubles yet again were dominant, with all three teams winning their matches with only one of them going to an extra point. 

For singles competition, UWO shut out all its matches. Bre Schultz won her first set, shutting out her opponent in the first round 6-0 and then winning the match in the next round 6-3. One tie breaker happened in the singles, with Cate Gerl winning her match 7-5 and 6-4.

The Titans next competition will be on Friday, Sept. 26 at 4 p.m at Kolf Sports Center Outdoor Tennis Courts, when they host UW-Stout.

