UWO Tennis drops meet to UWSP

Matthew Hoyman, Staff Writer
October 18, 2025
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics – Bre Schultz goes up for a serve in a past match. Schultz won the only match of the day against the Pointers for UWO in the 6-1 loss.

The UW Oshkosh women’s tennis team hosted UW-Stevens Point on Saturday, Oct. 11, at the Kolf Sports Center Outdoor Tennis Courts, where the Pointers beat the Titans 6-1. 

UWO fell to 5-3 on the season, including 1-3 in conference play. 

UWSP defeated UWO in all three doubles matches. Titans Olivia Pethan and Courtney Carpenter lost in extra points 7-6 against the Pointers’ Tristin Jantz and Ellie Aitken. UWO’s Kayla Gibbs and Jameson Gregory were bested by Chloe Regal and Annie Wierzbicki by a final score of 6-2. Oshkosh’s Mana Usui and Sarah Schaeffer lost the No. 3 doubles match 6-3 to Stevens Point’s Brooklynn Steier and Allie Brosteau.

The Titans won their sole match via Bre Schultz in her 7-6, 7-5 win against Ellie Aitken. UWO was defeated in five of six singles matches against UWSP. UWO’s Usui lost to Regal 7-6, 6-4, Oshkosh’s Cate Gerl was bested by Pointer’s Steier 6-0, 6-0. Titans Gibbs, Brianna Owens and Schaeffer each split a set against UWSP but eventually lost. 

UWO had a quick turnaround when they took on UW-La Crosse, falling 7-0 to the Eagles Tuesday night.

Oshkosh will face UW-River Falls Sunday at noon on the road.

