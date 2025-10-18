Should we be worried about the Packers?

The Packers have had a strange season so far. From a dominating win over the Lions to a special teams disaster in week three against the Browns, it’s really difficult to determine where the Packers are ranked among other NFL teams.

As of Oct. 13, the Packers are 3-1-1 and are first in the NFC North. While being in first place does give some confidence that they are in good shape, it is concerning with some of the glaring issues we have on the team. One being our special teams. We would be undefeated if it were not for the blocked field goal attempt. The Packers are ranked 22nd in special teams, with the special teams coach, Rich Baccia, being the highest-paid special teams coach, and it is still a disaster on special teams.

Another issue that I have is the disappointment I’ve had with Micah Parsons. So far, he has had only two sacks and two tackles for loss. Compared to Kenny Clark, who has four more tackles and the same number of sacks. If the Packers are paying Micah Parsons 46 million a year to play for us, I expect him to be more dominant on the field. The defense, in general, has me disappointed. I shouldn’t be worried about Joe Flacco being able to march down the field to win the game against us, or having to worry about the Cowboys, who got destroyed by the Bears.

Our first-round pick this season, Matthew Golden, also has me worried. He has 212 yards on 14 receptions and has 0 touchdowns. I don’t think he’s a bad player, but I do think he’s not being utilized enough to warrant the Packers using a first-round pick on him.

Now, what has me worried the most is Jordan Love. It might just be that, as Packers fans, we’ve been spoiled with having great quarterback play for a while, but Love’s consistency of either playing lights out or making terrible throws that lead to interceptions is scary. It worries me that he’s still making those terrible throws. Especially if we’re paying him as one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league. I still believe in him, and he will be a great quarterback in the NFL, but the inconsistencies worry me.

While it’s too early to make a Super Bowl prediction of who’s going to win, I still believe that the Packers have a chance to make it to the Super Bowl. While there are issues on the team that need to be addressed, I think it is good to get these issues out of the way so that, come playoff time, they will be ready to take on any team that stands in their way.