UWO cross country picks up multiple top 3 finishes

The UW Oshkosh men’s cross country team placed third, scoring 60 points, and the UWO women’s team placed first, scoring 36 points at the Lawrence University Gene Davis Invitational Oct. 11 at Reid Municipal Golf Course.

On the men’s side, the Titans were led by junior Lucas Nicholson, who placed 17th and finished with a personal record time of 26:02. Alex Arndt and Riley Szymik finished 21st and 22nd, both picking up personal bests of 26:04 and 26:07.

The men’s race featured seven teams and was won by Lawrence University with a team score of 33 points. Wisconsin Lutheran came in second place with a team score of 58 points.

On the women’s side, UWO was led by freshman Lehna Mitchell, who placed sixth and finished with a personal record of 22:40. Senior Gwen Feitl finished right behind Mitchell and placed seventh with a time of 23:14. Freshman Ashley Groothoff finished third for the Titans with a 16th-place finish and a time of 24:05.

Lawrence University came in second place to the Titans with a team score of 48, while Carroll University came in third place with a team score of 81.

The Titans will return on Saturday Oct. 18, as they will travel to Rock Island, Illinois, to compete in the Augustana College (Illinois) Interregional Invitational.