Swim and dive collects 15 podiums in opener

The UW Oshkosh men’s and women’s swim and dive teams opened its seasons with both teams falling in respective losses at UW-Eau Claire on Saturday. Despite the results, both teams took home a combined 15 podium finishes in the meet.

Seven of the Titans’ podium finishes came in the men’s battle against the Blugolds. Elias Landolt led the men’s swimmers with a second-place finish in the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 11:33.15, along with a third-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle with a 5:32.19 finish. Ethan Degroot followed Landolt in the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 11:51.92 to finish third in the event.

Damen Serement finished second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.73 and Charlie Mason finished second in the 100-yard backstroke with a 1:00.1 time. Charley Cook took home the final batch of medals for the men’s team with third-place finishes in the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events.

The women’s team took home eight of the 15 podium finishes between the two teams. Two of the podiums for the women were first-place finishes.

Sienna Della-Peruta and Callee DeBruin took home the two wins with Della-Peruta winning the 100-yard backstroke event with a time of 1:02.28 and DeBruin winning the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:27.88. DeBruin also finished second in the 1,000-yard freestyle with a time of 11:19.88.

The first podium finish of the meet for the women’s team came in the 200-yard medley relay. The squad of Payton Purdy, Ashley Celentano, Kacie Stamm and Elsa Piering finished second with a time of 1:51.74.

Rowan Sinclair also got second place with a time of 1:03.64 in the 100-yard butterfly. Kori Burnett claimed two podium finishes with a second in the 50-yard freestyle and a third in the 100-yard freestyle race with times of 26.9 and 58.38 seconds, respectively. Stamm claimed third in the 50-yard freestyle with a finish of 26.96. Maya Indiraraj had the lone podium finish for the women’s divers with a third place in the 3-meter dive.

The Titans will return this Saturday for the annual Wisconsin Showcase Invite. Diving events will begin at 10 a.m. at the Racine Unified School District Aquatic Center. The swimming events will begin at 11 a.m. at the Koneitzer Aquatic Center on the campus of Carthage College.