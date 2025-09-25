Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Volleyball splits home Triangular

Katie Lechton, Staff Writer
September 25, 2025
Jacob Link / Advance-Titan – Grace Jurgens (7) prepares for a dig for UWO during the match against UNW on Saturday, Sept 20 at Kolf Sports Center

The UW Oshkosh volleyball team went 1-1 in its home triangular on Saturday, as they defeated the St. Catherine University (Minnesota) Wildcats in straight sets and dropped a five-set match to the University of Northwestern-St. Paul (Minnesota) Eagles.

The Titans offense proved too much to handle for the Wildcats as UWO hit .151 during the match, with 32 kills and 16 errors on 106 attempts. Junior Lauren Grier led the team with nine kills and nine blocks for UWO, while junior Samantha Perlberg added eight kills, two aces, two blocks and nine digs for the Titans. Senior Jaclyn Dutkiewicz contributed to the team defensively, getting 17 assists and six aces as UWO defeated the Wildcats with set scores of 25-16, 25-18 and 25-15.

In the final match of the day between UWO and Northwestern-St. Paul, both teams traded sets as the Titans hit .262 as a team with 73 kills and 25 errors on 183 attempts. Perlberg led the team with 24 kills, 15 digs and an ace for UWO, while Grier added 11 kills and four blocks. Dutkiewicz also contributed an ace alongside 27 assists. Freshman Callie Panasuk collected two aces, five assists and 12 digs for UWO, while senior Izzy Coon led the team defensively with 34 assists and 13 digs. The Titans fell to the Eagles 25-21, 23-25, 27-25, 18-25 and 15-9.

UWO will be back at home on Friday, Sept. 26, as they host UW-Stevens Point on Community Night, as the Titans look to break the NCAA Division III volleyball attendance record. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m.

