UWO soccer shuts out two opponents

Joey Egan, staff writer
October 3, 2025
Courtesy of Terri Cole / UWO Athletics – Arianna Gonzalez takes a shot against St. Norbert College. Gonzalez scored the lone goal in the contest to lead UWO to victory.

The UW Oshkosh women’s soccer team defeated North Park University (Illinois) 3-0 on Sept. 24 in Chicago.

The Titans’ goals would all be scored in the first half of the game. Just 3:43 minutes into the match, UWO’s Ariana Gonzalez fired the ball past the Vikings’ goalkeeper for her first goal of the season. The score was assisted by Shannon Walsh, her first of the year. The Titans’ next goal would come  8:18 minutes into the match as Ella Duckmann shot toward the lower left of the goal frame to score her first goal, which was unassisted. At the 37th minute mark, Ariana Gonzalez drew a penalty kick in the box and converted on her attempt to score the final goal of the night for Oshkosh.

The Titans scored on three of their six shots on goal on the night while North Park missed on all four shots on goal. UWO goalkeeper Mallory Kerhin saved four shots, while North Park’s Paige MacRichie would save three shots. The Titans drew three fouls and allowed four fouls to North Park.

UWO upped its unbeaten streak to four straight games after Gonzalez tallied a goal in the seventh minute to send the Titans past St. Norbert College 1-0 in De Pere on Sept. 29. Oshkosh outshot the Green Knights 25-5 and Kerhin tallied two saves.

The Titans will return to action Saturday Oct. 4 to take on UW-Eau Claire at Simpson Field at 2 p.m.

