UWO to celebrate its 100th Homecoming

UW Oshkosh prepares to celebrate its 100th edition of Homecoming this weekend, continuing a tradition that dates back to 1921, when the university, then known as the Oshkosh State Normal School, hosted a “Semi-Centennial” celebration that encouraged alumni to return to the area.

The “Semi-Centennial” celebration marked the 50th anniversary of the university’s founding in 1871 and included three-days of Homecoming activities.

The first Homecoming on campus was kicked off by the football team’s 27-7 victory against Platteville State Normal School on Oct. 22, 1921 in what the Normal Advance (the predecessor to the Advance-Titan) called “a day that will long be remembered in the annuals of the Oshkosh Normal.” According to the article from Nov. 1, 1921, it was the largest-attended football game in school history up to that point at the Winnebago County Fair Grounds. Led by quarterback Robert Kolf (the namesake for the Kolf Sports Center on campus) and running back Mac MacAndrew, Oshkosh took a 7-0 lead at halftime. MacAndrew rushed for two touchdowns and recorded a pick-six to lead the Titans to a 20-point win.

After the game, students, faculty and alumni gathered on campus for an anniversary reception and dance, which included university President Harry Brown, the family of George Sumner Albee, who served as the first President of the school from 1871-98, and John Keith, who was the third President of UWO from 1907-17.

“(At) about nine o’clock the music began and dancing was enjoyed by the younger members of the crowd, while the older ones renewed acquaintance and talked over the old days,” the Normal Advance reported.

Three separate churches had special services on Sunday for Oshkosh residents and alumni, with the First Methodist Church in the city using its program to raise money for the Rufus Halsey Memorial Fund.

The university gave its students the day off from classes on the final day of Homecoming in 1921 to celebrate “State Day” which featured speeches from the state superintendent of public instruction, performances from the men’s and women’s glee clubs and tributes to professors Emily Webster and Rose Swart, both of whom have campus buildings named after them today. UWO’s inaugural homecoming concluded with class reunions, an anniversary banquet and an “automobile drive” which the Normal Advance said was the most enjoyable event of the week.

“Immediately after the luncheons, 40 automobiles carried graduates on a trip about Oshkosh and the surrounding country,” the Normal Advance said. “The automobiles were prettily decorated in the school colors, and the excellence of the weather made the auto ride a decidedly pleasant feature.”

This year’s 100th Homecoming, 124 years after the first one because it was cancelled from 1942-45 and again in 2020, has a similar itinerary.

The celebration starts Thursday with a Homecoming dance in Titan Underground from 8-10 p.m. in Reeve Memorial Union.

Friday, the university will host the UWO Alumni Awards Celebration from 5-9 p.m. at the Culver Family Welcome Center, where 11 graduates will be recognized for their career accomplishments.

The final day of Homecoming, on Saturday, begins with a continental breakfast from 9-10:30 a.m. sponsored by the Multicultural Student Coalition and the Center for Student Success and Belonging at Dr. Boyland University Hall.

This year’s Titan Tailgate has moved from the Reeve Memorial Union to tents at the Oshkosh Sports Complex south of Titan Stadium. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., families, students and alumni can eat free food and enjoy various activities and giveaways. Chancellor Manohar Singh will be serving his “signature” butter chicken, along with white bean chicken chili, Banh Mi Meatball Sandwiches, BBQ sliders with coleslaw toppings, walking tacos, Papa John’s Pizza, Insomnia Cookies and more. Buses will begin taking people from campus to Titan Stadium at 11 a.m. and parking is available around the stadium neighborhood.

Instead of a parade, UWO will continue its recent tradition of the Titan March, where fans are invited to watch the Titan Thunder Marching Band and the football team march to the stadium before the game at 11:45 a.m.

The UWO football team takes on UW-Eau Claire at 1 p.m. at J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium in the 100th edition of the Homecoming football game. At halftime, the marching band will bring in alumni to perform with current students as they center around the theme of “Homecoming Queen” with music by Queen.

After the game, the university will host a “Fifth Quarter” post-game celebration at Fox River Brewing Company in Oshkosh.

A complete schedule is available on the Homecoming 2025 webpage on the university’s website, and Titan students and families are recommended to pre-register for activities that coincide with Homecoming weekend.