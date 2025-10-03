Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Titans win Community night game

Dylan Przybylski and Nolan Andler
October 3, 2025
Nolan Andler / Advance-Titan – Lauren Grier (14) and Maren Motz (18) try to block a kill from UWSP. UWO beat the Pointers 3-0 in the third ever Community Night.

The No. 3 nationally ranked UW Oshkosh women’s volleyball team swept the UW-Stevens Point Pointers this past Friday (Sept. 26) for its third annual Community Night at Kolf Sports Center. 

“It was a pretty special evening for our team,” UWO coach Jon Ellmann said. “There were like 50 little kids running around the back of the bounce houses. It’s already been worth it.”

There were 1,595 people in attendance for Community Night with the main focus on youth volleyball players engaging with collegiate-level volleyball.  

The Titans took the first set 25-19, with 14 of their points coming from kills. The Pointers had 13 kills in the first set. The second set was all UWO, where they won 25-12. UWO marked 10 kills on the stat sheet in the second set, while the UWSP chalked up six kills. The Titans took the third set 25-18 to end the match in a sweep. UWO had 16 kills in the final set, and the Pointers added 14 more kills to their match total. 

After a close first set, Ellmann said Oshkosh was able to blow out UWSP in sets two and three because of the team’s ability to tighten things up. 

“Our serve-pass game just got steady and so when we were scrapping all over the place on defense and flying all over the place, then we were able to get into a rhythm offensively,” Ellmann said. 

Junior Samantha Perlberg finished the contest with 14 kills while hitting .394 and adding 10 digs. Grace Jurgens was the second Titan in double digit kills with 10, while hitting .310 and adding 8 digs. Callie Panasuk led the team in digs with 16, while Izzy Coon led the team in assists with 19 and Lauren Grier was the team leader in blocks with six. 

The Titans will be back in action on Friday, Oct. 3, when they will travel to Don Page Arena in River Falls to face the UW-River Falls Falcons at 7 p.m. 

About the Contributor
Nolan Andler
Nolan Andler, Sports Editor
Nolan Andler has been the Sports Editor of the Advance-Titan since the start of the 2024-25 school year. He began writing for the Advance- Titan in the fall of 2023 before he was given the role of running the sports newsletter that spring semester. In his semester he attended UW-River Falls in 2022. Andler was the lone sports writer of the UWRF paper The Student Voice. Andler joined the Advance-Titan to not only improve his skills as a writer and gain experience in his goal to be a sports journalist. He also joined to gain experience and friendships with other people.