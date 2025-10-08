Early goal sinks Titans in 1-0 loss to UW-Eau Claire

The UW Oshkosh women’s soccer team lost its first conference match of the season 1-0 on the road against UW-Eau Claire this past Saturday at Blugold Soccer Field.

The Titans went 2-1-1 on their four-game road trip, with their season record now being 4-3-3.

The Titans got 8 shots off total, four in each half, while the Bluegold (1-7-3) got nine total shots, four and five in both halves, respectively. Ariana Gonzalez led Oshkosh with three shots and one shot on goal with Addyson Knoebel having two shots, one being on goal.

Emma Donovan scored UWEC’s lone goal in the first few minutes of the game, then the defenses for both teams held strong the rest of the game.

Oshkosh had four saves while Eau Claire had three. Oshkosh had four fouls compared to Eau Claire’s eight.

The Titans will try to rebound as they host their first home game since mid-September when they take on UW-Stevens Point Wednesday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m. at J. J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium.