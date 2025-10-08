Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Categories:

Early goal sinks Titans in 1-0 loss to UW-Eau Claire

Matthew Hoyman, Staff Writer
October 8, 2025

The UW Oshkosh women’s soccer team lost its first conference match of the season 1-0 on the road against UW-Eau Claire this past Saturday at Blugold Soccer Field.

The Titans went 2-1-1 on their four-game road trip, with their season record now being 4-3-3. 

The Titans got 8 shots off total, four in each half, while the Bluegold (1-7-3) got nine total shots, four and five in both halves, respectively. Ariana Gonzalez led Oshkosh with three shots and one shot on goal with Addyson Knoebel having two shots, one being on goal. 

Emma Donovan scored UWEC’s lone goal in the first few minutes of the game, then the defenses for both teams held strong the rest of the game. 

Oshkosh had four saves while Eau Claire had three. Oshkosh had four fouls compared to Eau Claire’s eight. 

The Titans will try to rebound as they host their first home game since mid-September when they take on UW-Stevens Point Wednesday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m. at J. J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Logan Rabbitt / Advance-Titan Lauren Lockett and “The Investment” Hunter James wrap each other up in the midst of their match at ACW 67, where Lockett came out victorious.
Oshkosh Masonic Center Hosts ACW 67
Courtesy of Bellin Health Mandy Eggert, the new strength coach for UW Oshkosh Athletics.
Eggert named new strength coach
Katie Lechton / Advance-Titan The class of 2025 for the UWO hall of fame poses for a group picture during a ceremony on Sunday (Oct, 5.). The class featured seven former UWO athletes.
Seven members enter UWO hall of fame
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics – UWO’s Sydney Bornhorst golfs in the Midwest Region Classic at Benedictine University.
Women’s golf finishes fifth at WIAC Championship
Nolan Andler / Advance-Titan Sami Perlberg attempts a kill against UW-Stevens Point last week. Perlberg ended the match with 14 kills and lead the Titans to a 3-0 sweep.
No. 3 Women’s Volleyball Goes 3-0 at River Falls
Illustration by Jacob Link / Advance-Titan -- UWO wide receiver Londyn Little hauls in a fourth down reception to set up Oshkosh inside UW-River Falls territory with under a minute to play. The Titans scored four plays later to overtake UWRF 21-17 with 10 seconds left in the game.
UWO beats River Falls 21-17 in thriller