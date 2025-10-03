Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Bornhorst earns WIAC award

Katie Lechton, staff writer
October 3, 2025

UW Oshkosh golfer Sydney Bornhorst has been named women’s golfer of the week by the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) for her efforts on the course.

Bornhorst is a senior from Grayslake, Illinois, who transferred to UWO from College of Lake Country (Illinois).

During the season, Bornhorst has averaged 81.1 strokes per round, allowing her to finish in the top 10 in four of the last five meets individually, as well as helping the team place in the top three in four of the last five meets as well. Her lowest round score was a 76 back on Sept. 19, which is four over the course par. The second round of the meet was cancelled due to weather.

Bornhorst and the rest of the Titans will be back on the course on Oct. 3 at the Reedsburg Country Club, as the team competes in the WIAC Championships, which are hosted by UW-Stout.

