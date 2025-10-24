‘No Kings’ Protest at Rainbow Park in photos

Last Saturday, Oct. 18, millions of Americans — some dressed as inflatable animals— gathered in thousands of different organized peaceful protests across the country for a second installment of “No Kings Day” in response to President Donald Trump’s administration.

Protests took place in both red and blue cities and states, including Oshkosh, WI. There were two different protests from different organizations, with Peaceful Patriots at Algoma Boulevard and Congress Avenue and Indivisible at the corner of Oshkosh Avenue and Rainbow Park Drive. These are photos from the latter, drawing a crowd of almost 1,500 peaceful protestors.