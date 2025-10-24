Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

‘No Kings’ Protest at Rainbow Park in photos

Cassidy Johnson, Arts & Culture Editor
October 24, 2025

  • Fourth-year environmental studies major at UW Oshkosh Penelope McPhee holds a transgender flag at the protest. “I’m scared,” McPhee said. “I’m only able to go to school through the GI bill because I’m an honorably discharged veteran, so if they decide I wasn’t fit to serve because I’m trans, I can lose everything.”

  • A protestor throws up both a peace sign and a literal sign that reads, “Democracy is free press, free speech, free country.”

  • A car donning a Mexican flag honks for protestors.

  • A photographer goes on the traffic median to take photos of the protest.

  • Protestors line Oshkosh Avenue.

  • A protestor blows bubbles while chanting, “this is what democracy looks like!”

  • A protestor blow bubbles at other protestors while others hold a large sign that says, “democracy.”

  • A protestor extends a sign that reads, “No Kings, cancel Trump.”

  • Protestors line up on the sidewalks on Congress Avenue

  • Two inflatable shark-protestors wave signs and flags.

  • Mother and daughter Paula and Cay Brusky protest together.

  • Protestors play instruments and sing political chants.

  • Antoni Belboa says political chants in his megaphone at the protest. “I don’t normally do this, but I came out of my shell to come defend my country,” Belboa said.

  • A car gets very close to protestors before almost running one over and speeding away.

  • A protestor in an inflatable frog costume holds a sign that says, “I froggin’ love this country, do you?”

Last Saturday, Oct. 18, millions of Americans — some dressed as inflatable animals— gathered in thousands of different organized peaceful protests across the country for a second installment of “No Kings Day” in response to President Donald Trump’s administration.

Protests took place in both red and blue cities and states, including Oshkosh, WI. There were two different protests from different organizations, with Peaceful Patriots at Algoma Boulevard and Congress Avenue and Indivisible at the corner of Oshkosh Avenue and Rainbow Park Drive. These are photos from the latter, drawing a crowd of almost 1,500 peaceful protestors. 

About the Contributor
Cassidy Johnson, Arts and Culture Editor
Cassidy Johnson is the Arts and Culture Editor for the Advance-Titan. She is a junior majoring in Communications and minoring in Multimedia Journalism and started at the A-T her sophomore year as Web Editor. After one of her comm professors posted the job to their Canvas page, she took a swing in the dark. The decision was made out of love for literature and art, and she somehow got lucky and struck gold. The A-T has allowed Johnson to hone her writing, editing, and graphic design skills and has taught her skills like page design and how to write like a journalist.  Both the skills and the connections gained from the A-T have been invaluable and will continue to be invaluable as she enters the workforce. 