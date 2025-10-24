‘No Kings’ Protest at Rainbow Park in photos

Last Saturday, Oct. 18, millions of Americans — some dressed as inflatable animals— gathered in thousands of different organized peaceful protests across the country for a second installment of “No Kings Day” in response to President Donald Trump’s administration.
Protests took place in both red and blue cities and states, including Oshkosh, WI. There were two different protests from different organizations, with Peaceful Patriots at Algoma Boulevard and Congress Avenue and Indivisible at the corner of Oshkosh Avenue and Rainbow Park Drive. These are photos from the latter, drawing a crowd of almost 1,500 peaceful protestors.
-
Protestors line up on the sidewalks on Congress Avenue
-
A protestor in an inflatable frog costume holds a sign that says, “I froggin’ love this country, do you?”
-
Antoni Belboa says political chants in his megaphone at the protest. “I don’t normally do this, but I came out of my shell to come defend my country,” Belboa said.
-
A car gets very close to protestors before almost running one over and speeding away.
-
Mother and daughter Paula and Cay Brusky protest together.
-
Protestors play instruments and sing political chants.
-
Protestors line Oshkosh Avenue.
-
A protestor extends a sign that reads, “No Kings, cancel Trump.”
-
Two inflatable shark-protestors wave signs and flags.
-
A protestor blow bubbles at other protestors while others hold a large sign that says, “democracy.”
-
A protestor blows bubbles while chanting, “this is what democracy looks like!”
-
A photographer goes on the traffic median to take photos of the protest.
-
A protestor throws up both a peace sign and a literal sign that reads, “Democracy is free press, free speech, free country.”
-
A car donning a Mexican flag honks for protestors.
-
Fourth-year environmental studies major at UW Oshkosh Penelope McPhee holds a transgender flag at the protest. “I’m scared,” McPhee said. “I’m only able to go to school through the GI bill because I’m an honorably discharged veteran, so if they decide I wasn’t fit to serve because I’m trans, I can lose everything.”