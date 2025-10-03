Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Fall Fest at Reeve Union

Natália Koritková, staff writer
October 3, 2025

Last week students, staff, chefs, friends and families, came together in Reeve Union for UWO’s traditional Fall Fest. Even though the temperature was still in the 70s, fall spirit was very much alive, thanks to our Reeve Coffee House officially dropping its pumpkin spice flavors. 

As soon as you walked in, the festive atmosphere was impossible to pass by. The first thing to see was a mini farmer’s market, featuring all the good fall stuff. A wide variety of treats and trinkets were available, such as apple cider, mini pumpkins, jars of jams and fresh produce. Guests were able to browse and have a good time free from the allergies, bringing the cozy autumn vibe inside.

The star of the evening was the chili contest. Nine different chefs brought their best chili recipes – offering everything from traditional beef and bean chili to a fan favourite jalapeño and cheddar one. Our campus dietitian, Sharice Elbert, was handing out samples and the whole “chili flight” experience was tied in with recommended toppings from each chef.  

Participants had the chance to try, compare and vote for their favorite. The long-awaited results will be posted on the UWO dining instagram page (@uwoshkoshdining), the following week. 

