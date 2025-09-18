Who is the Oshkosh Pisser?

There’s nothing quite like ushering in a new school year with widespread public urination – literally. I can’t think of another time where something like this has happened.

For better or for worse, this became a social media trend earlier this month where students nationwide were posting themselves urinating on their school’s landmarks on TikTok under profiles named (Insert School Name/City Here) Pisser.

A student from UW Oshkosh decided to join in on the trend under the profile name The Oshkosh Pisser, making their debut on the first day of classes, Sept. 3, with a video of the piss-petrator soiling the Sage Hall sign on High Avenue.

The profile continued to post the next day, Sept. 4, striking Dempsey Hall and then the Arts and Communication Center, and then hitting Halsey Science Center the next day, Sept. 5.

Who the “Oshkosh Pisser” is is still a mystery, and will likely remain one as the profile hasn’t posted since Sept. 5, their last post being a photo of a can of Coors Light with the caption, “Just adding some fuel to the fire.”

The UW Oshkosh Police Department said that the investigation is still ongoing and that they are unable to “share any specific details” at this time, but that they have received several complaints “related to this type of conduct.”

They also encourage anyone with additional information to report it to the UWOPD either by phone at 920-424-1212, email *protected email* , or through the “Chat with UWOPD” feature on the UWO Mobile app.

Whether the trend was a form of retaliation to (or celebration of) the school year starting or just stupid fun, the trend is certainly unique. It’ll be interesting to see if the trend continues or if this was just a one-time thing.