(function(h,o,t,j,a,r){ h.hj=h.hj||function(){(h.hj.q=h.hj.q||[]).push(arguments)}; h._hjSettings={hjid:768930,hjsv:6}; a=o.getElementsByTagName('head')[0]; r=o.createElement('script');r.async=1; r.src=t+h._hjSettings.hjid+j+h._hjSettings.hjsv; a.appendChild(r); })(window,document,'https://static.hotjar.com/c/hotjar-','.js?sv=');
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Categories:

Who is the Oshkosh Pisser?

Cassidy Johnson, Arts and Culture Editor
September 18, 2025
Jess Dutch / Advance-Titan

There’s nothing quite like ushering in a new school year with widespread public urination – literally. I can’t think of another time where something like this has happened.

For better or for worse, this became a social media trend earlier this month where students nationwide were posting themselves urinating on their school’s landmarks on TikTok under profiles named (Insert School Name/City Here) Pisser. 

A student from UW Oshkosh decided to join in on the trend under the profile name The Oshkosh Pisser, making their debut on the first day of classes, Sept. 3, with a video of the piss-petrator soiling the Sage Hall sign on High Avenue.

The profile continued to post the next day, Sept. 4, striking Dempsey Hall and then the Arts and Communication Center, and then hitting Halsey Science Center the next day, Sept. 5. 

Who the “Oshkosh Pisser” is is still a mystery, and will likely remain one as the profile hasn’t posted since Sept. 5, their last post being a photo of a can of Coors Light with the caption, “Just adding some fuel to the fire.”

The UW Oshkosh Police Department said that the investigation is still ongoing and that they are unable to “share any specific details” at this time, but that they have received several complaints “related to this type of conduct.” 

They also encourage anyone with additional information to report it to the UWOPD either by phone at 920-424-1212, email , or through the “Chat with UWOPD” feature on the UWO Mobile app.

Whether the trend was a form of retaliation to (or celebration of) the school year starting or just stupid fun, the trend is certainly unique. It’ll be interesting to see if the trend continues or if this was just a one-time thing.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts & Culture
Cassidy Johnson / Advance-Titan – Exhibit-goers look at historical Hmong-American artifacts and documents and experience “A Field of Secrets” at the exhibit’s reception last Thursday, Sept. 11.
‘A Field of Secrets’
Cassidy Johnson / Advance-Titan – Bacon pancakes topped with syrup.
Quick and healthy breakfasts: Three-ingredient back-to-school meals perfect to grab-and-go
Photo by Patrick Flood -- How to make friends in college
How to make friends in college
Isaac Pischer / Advance-Titan -- Pratt & Whitney's rare 747SP test bed serves as a focal point to those entering Boeing Plaza during the 72nd annual EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.
Record crowds propel AirVenture Oshkosh 2025 to unprecedented heights
Kelly Hueckman / The Advance-Titan -- Sharel Cassity performes with a jazz quartet in Titan Underground.
What is Titan Underground?
Anya Kelley / The Advance-Titan - Despite rising food prices due to inflation, UWO plans to keep meal plan rates stagnant.
A guide to healthy eating on campus
About the Contributor
Cassidy Johnson, Arts and Culture Editor
Cassidy Johnson is the Arts and Culture Editor for the Advance-Titan. She is a junior majoring in Communications and minoring in Multimedia Journalism and started at the A-T her sophomore year as Web Editor. After one of her comm professors posted the job to their Canvas page, she took a swing in the dark. The decision was made out of love for literature and art, and she somehow got lucky and struck gold. The A-T has allowed Johnson to hone her writing, editing, and graphic design skills and has taught her skills like page design and how to write like a journalist.  Both the skills and the connections gained from the A-T have been invaluable and will continue to be invaluable as she enters the workforce. 