The Advance-Titan
From broadcast to print: Co-Sports Editor signs off

Dylan Eckhart, Co-Sports Editor
May 8, 2025
Dylan Eckhart / Advance-Titan –Co-Sports Editor Dylan Eckhart calls a football game for WRST-FM last year.

It was the end of the fall 2024 semester, and I got a text from Jacob Link asking about an opening at the Advance-Titan. I had written stories throughout the fall semester; however, this was an opportunity to become a co-sports editor. 

I didn’t know what to say at first, as I was a student in Radio/TV/Film, the sports director for WRST FM, and producing content for Titan TV. 

So with already a lot on my plate, I said, “sure! What’s one more job?” This ended up being a worthwhile opportunity that I’m glad I jumped on. 

Although I was only a part of this staff for the semester, what I learned will carry me throughout my career.

 While the broadcasting elements were obtained through WRST and Titan TV, I was lacking in the writing department. 

I had to learn how to write a story with bits of information I had assembled from audio or video clips and interviews with individuals. 

Working at the Advance-Titan and beginning to write and edit stories helped me so much more in writing for broadcast. 

My writing for both radio and television improved immensely, and the Advance-Titan assisted a lot with that.

 I’ll continue to develop my career in broadcasting however the writing aspect is just as important. 

If it weren’t for Advance-Titan, I wouldn’t have been able to connect the two and be where I am today.  

Best of luck to Jacob, who will be the new editor-in-chief for the Advance-Titan! And is also the one who got me into writing for the paper! And best of luck to all that remain here next year and semester! 

