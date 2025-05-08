Editor-in-Chief finally able to catch some ZZZ’s

Courtesy of Katie Pulvermacher (‘23) — Anya Kelley poses with iconic newspapers at the National Museum of American history during a CMA conference in Washington D.C.

I told myself I wasn’t going to cry while I wrote this, but all I’ve done is typed out the by-line and the tears are already flowing. Oh A-T, where do I even begin?

When I was a freshman, I transferred to UW Oshkosh after a terrible first semester at UW-Milwaukee. I was so lost and so scared and I had been nearly convinced college just wasn’t for me.

I remember sitting in a big lecture hall in Sage Hall, listening to Professor Sarah Hansen introduce her class, Introduction to Multimedia Journalism. We had to have a professional experience in media by the end of the semester, and she laid out a couple of options: watch a movie about journalism and write an essay, write a piece for the A-T or do an internship of some kind.

At the time, I was struggling with social anxiety so bad that I could hardly get myself out of my car and into class each morning. So naturally, I told her I was going to write the essay. But, Hansen wasn’t having any of that.

She told me to contact the A-T adviser Barb Benish, and that she thought I would enjoy writing an article for the paper.

The paper?! I had only just transferred and switched my major from computer science to journalism! How was I supposed to write an article?

Well, I did it. That first article was about the Sturgeon Spearing season that had just come to a close (thanks Barb. I didn’t know a damn thing about Sturgeon.)

After that very first article, I was hooked. I attended my first staff meeting that following Wednesday, terrified out of my mind because I didn’t know anyone, and got another story assignment.

By my second semester at Oshkosh, I was offered the assistant news editor position, and the rest is history.

I’ve won national awards, met journalists from all over the country, helped mentor the newbies, broken major university news and so much more in my time with the A-T, but nothing will ever be as special to me as the friends I’ve made along the way.

Cory Sparks was my first editor-in-chief. I only got to work for him for a short period of time, but he made a lasting impact on my college journalism career. Cory encouraged me to take the challenging stories, even when I wasn’t sure I had the skills to write them. To this day, I look up to him so much.

Katie Pulvermacher came next, and she really was a jack of all trades. Katie made graphics, wrote incredible investigative stories and was the master of laying out the front page all while she ran the paper. I had the privilege of being her assistant news editor, and I learned so much from her. She’s one of those people who’s just got the talent, and I hope I’m half the journalist she is one day.

There are so many people who have made me who I am today. Everyone who works for the A-T is something special, you’ll just have to trust me on that one.

Mattie, if you’re reading this, I miss you. I hope grad school is treating you well, but seriously, come back and visit asap. The A-T really could have used its HR lady this year, just ask Josh and Jacob.

Kelly, my best friend and partner in crime. I’ll never forgive you for leaving me to fend for myself for one semester. Couldn’t you have waited just a little bit longer to graduate? But for real, I love you and I’m so glad that A-T brought us together. Emo Nites 4 lyfe <3.

I’ve gotten the privilege of working with two of the most amazing advisers anyone could ever ask for. Barb is truly my second mom, and I wouldn’t have survived senior year without Ben Birkinbine. Thank you both for everything you’ve done for me over the last couple of years. I’ll be back to visit, that’s a promise.

Okay, who’s left? Josh, Jacob and Nolan. The three of you were a pain in my ass, but I’ll miss you nonetheless. Here’s to many more Link-a-Paloozas. Nolan, you better come visit sometime soon. You owe the boys a beer.

Jacob, you don’t need this, but good luck as editor-in-chief. I already know you’re going to kill it.

Cassidy and Suzy, I can’t wait to see the arts and opinion sections flourish next semester. The two of you already make one hell of a team.

Jess and Izaac, I wish I would have gotten to work with you for longer. I can’t wait to see where you both end up. I know wherever it is, you’ll be at the top of the line.

Nolan Jr. and the sports crew, while I don’t really understand what you’re writing about, I admire your commitment to your section. Every single week, sports shows up with so much passion and preparedness, we could all take a page out of your book.

And Isaac, look! I’m giving you a shoutout. With peace and love my guy.

Okay, I think I got everybody. There is nothing about college I’m going to miss more than our deliriously late production nights. The A-T has given me everything, and I will carry these stories with me forever.

If there is anyone reading this who is on the fence about trying out student media, do it! It will be the best decision you’ve ever made – even though you’ll inevitably develop a crippling caffeine addiction before you graduate.

Signing off,

Anya

Editor-in-Chief