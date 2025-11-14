Friendsgiving on a budget

Thanksgiving is a time to gather with friends and family, celebrate what we’re grateful for, and, of course, enjoy a delicious meal. But for many college students living on a tight budget, the idea of putting together a big holiday feast can feel out of reach. The good news is that it’s possible to enjoy a satisfying Thanksgiving dinner without spending a fortune. Here’s how you can enjoy a cheap, yet festive, Thanksgiving dinner without skimping on flavor or fun.

Plan and budget wisely

The key to keeping your Thanksgiving dinner affordable is planning ahead. Instead of running to the store at the last minute, make a shopping list and set a budget and opt for budget-friendly stores like Walmart or Aldi. The average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner can be expensive, but by shopping smart, you can cut that cost.

Share the load with friends or roommates

For many students, Thanksgiving might be spent with friends, roommates or other people in similar situations. Instead of trying to cook everything yourself, consider a potluck-style dinner where everyone contributes a dish. This is not only a cheaper option, but it also adds variety to the meal. One friend can bring mashed potatoes, another can bring a salad and someone else can handle the stuffing or dessert.

Make smaller portions

A whole turkey can be expensive, and many students don’t need to cook a whole turkey to enjoy the flavors of Thanksgiving. A cheaper alternative is buying turkey legs or thighs or you can even buy a chicken instead of a turkey.

Cheapen the staples

Potatoes: mashed potatoes are a classic side dish and very affordable. A five-pound bag of potatoes typically costs less than $3, and they can easily serve several people.

Canned Cranberries: instead of making cranberry sauce from scratch, pick up a can of cranberry sauce for under $2. It’s quick and can taste just as good.

Stuffing: a box of stuffing mix can cost as little as $1, and you can add sautéed onions, garlic and herbs for extra flavor.

Green Beans: fresh or frozen green beans are another affordable choice, and they’re easy to cook.

Desserts

Thanksgiving wouldn’t be complete without dessert, and luckily, there are plenty of budget-friendly options. Instead of splurging on expensive pies or store-bought sweets, consider baking your own. Pumpkin pie, for instance, can be made for under $5 using canned pumpkin, eggs, sugar and spices. Apple crisp is another inexpensive dessert, requiring just apples, oats, sugar and butter. These homemade treats not only save money, but they also give you the satisfaction of preparing something from scratch.

Thanksgiving doesn’t have to be about extravagant meals or expensive dishes. For us college students, the focus can be on gratitude, friendship and enjoying the company of those around you. By planning carefully, being resourceful and embracing simple, yet flavorful, dishes, you can have a memorable Thanksgiving meal that doesn’t break the bank. So, gather your friends, get creative in the kitchen and remember that sometimes the best meals are the ones shared with those we care about the most.