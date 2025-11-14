Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Categories:

Oshkosh Celebration of Lights returns to EAA

Isaac Pischer, Assistant News Editor
November 14, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Jim Koepnick Photography – C-47 Skytrain “General Delivery” is decorated for the 2023 Celebration of Lights on the EAA grounds. The 2024 edition of Celebration of Lights is set to return November 29th.

A popular Oshkosh holiday tradition will be returning to the city as students return from Thanksgiving break, turning the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) grounds into a winter wonderland.

The Oshkosh Celebration of Lights will be held on the EAA grounds for its 24th season, its third at the current location.

The yearly festival, which runs between Thanksgiving weekend and New Year’s Eve, is an Oshkosh tradition with more than one million lights within dozens of displays, including a 100-foot sculpted tree.

The event moved from Menominee Park in Oshkosh to the EAA grounds in 2023 because the park grounds were unavailable.

Organizers explained that the event started more than 20 years ago after the founder, Tom Stephany, a former Oshkosh Parks Department Director, was inspired by a light show in Texas.

This year is also the first since Leon Thompson, who was considered a driving force of the event by organizers, died in August.

Celebration of Lights President Norman Reichenberger said that Thompson was dedicated to providing a family-friendly holiday event that everyone could enjoy and afford.

“We got along so well because we both had the same idea of what the Celebrations of Lights should be, and I’m trying to carry it on just exactly what his dream was for it,” he said.

The event, which sees more than 22,000 people drive through its gates, was named 79th among the 150 most popular in the nation.

“Oshkosh’s Celebration of Lights delivers a mile-long drive-through experience with over one million twinkling lights,” the survey team said in its recognition of the event. “Santa’s Workshop, festive treats and charity opportunities make this display a Wisconsin holiday highlight.”

Special offerings during the event include visits with Santa through Dec. 23, horse-pulled wagon rides as well as community nights. Every Sunday, thanks to various sponsors, attendees can get in for free.

As a new addition in 2025, the Sunday community nights will include free admission to the EAA Aviation Museum, allowing visitors to enjoy both attractions in one day.

The 23rd Race for the Light 5K Run/Walk, which benefits the Oshkosh Area United Way, is scheduled for Dec. 6. The unique course begins at the EAA Youth Education Center at 4:30 p.m. and takes participants directly through the illuminated Oshkosh Celebration of Lights display to the finish. Online registration is $35 and comes with a T-shirt and jingle bells. Participants are encouraged to wear an ugly sweater to receive special recognition.

The event is open every night from 5:30 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 31. The cost is $20 per carload, but visitors who bring in nonperishable food items or (sealed) hygiene essentials receive a $5 discount.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts & Culture
Cassidy Johnson / Advance-Titan – A cheap and easy pumpkin pie, following the information from the article and the recipe to the right.
Friendsgiving on a budget
Natália Koritkován / Advance-Titan – Embody Yoga & Pilates has been offering opportunities for the community to unwind since they opened on Main Street in 2016.
Embody Your Body on Main Street
'No Kings' Protest at Rainbow Park in photos
Zach Bellin / Advance-Titan -- The Oshkosh Public Library displays slides from the program Green Bay’s championship seasons on Sunday, Oct. 5.
Oshkosh library relives Packers history
McKenzie Moore / Advance-Titan One of many unique designs by HYBYCOZO adorns the Great Hall in the Paine Art Center mansion with patterns made with light and shadow.
Explore ‘The Nature of Light’
Fall Fest at Reeve Union
Fall Fest at Reeve Union
About the Contributor
Isaac Pischer
Isaac Pischer, Staff Writer
Isaac Pischer is a Staff Writer as well as Photographer for the Advance-Titan. He is currently a Freshman majoring in multimedia Journalism, from Chippewa Falls.    In his first semester at UWO, Pischer joined the A-T so that he can use, and develop his writing and photography skills in a more professional setting, and to find an amazing community of like-minded people.