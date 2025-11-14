Oshkosh Celebration of Lights returns to EAA

A popular Oshkosh holiday tradition will be returning to the city as students return from Thanksgiving break, turning the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) grounds into a winter wonderland.

The Oshkosh Celebration of Lights will be held on the EAA grounds for its 24th season, its third at the current location.

The yearly festival, which runs between Thanksgiving weekend and New Year’s Eve, is an Oshkosh tradition with more than one million lights within dozens of displays, including a 100-foot sculpted tree.

The event moved from Menominee Park in Oshkosh to the EAA grounds in 2023 because the park grounds were unavailable.

Organizers explained that the event started more than 20 years ago after the founder, Tom Stephany, a former Oshkosh Parks Department Director, was inspired by a light show in Texas.

This year is also the first since Leon Thompson, who was considered a driving force of the event by organizers, died in August.

Celebration of Lights President Norman Reichenberger said that Thompson was dedicated to providing a family-friendly holiday event that everyone could enjoy and afford.

“We got along so well because we both had the same idea of what the Celebrations of Lights should be, and I’m trying to carry it on just exactly what his dream was for it,” he said.

The event, which sees more than 22,000 people drive through its gates, was named 79th among the 150 most popular in the nation.

“Oshkosh’s Celebration of Lights delivers a mile-long drive-through experience with over one million twinkling lights,” the survey team said in its recognition of the event. “Santa’s Workshop, festive treats and charity opportunities make this display a Wisconsin holiday highlight.”

Special offerings during the event include visits with Santa through Dec. 23, horse-pulled wagon rides as well as community nights. Every Sunday, thanks to various sponsors, attendees can get in for free.

As a new addition in 2025, the Sunday community nights will include free admission to the EAA Aviation Museum, allowing visitors to enjoy both attractions in one day.

The 23rd Race for the Light 5K Run/Walk, which benefits the Oshkosh Area United Way, is scheduled for Dec. 6. The unique course begins at the EAA Youth Education Center at 4:30 p.m. and takes participants directly through the illuminated Oshkosh Celebration of Lights display to the finish. Online registration is $35 and comes with a T-shirt and jingle bells. Participants are encouraged to wear an ugly sweater to receive special recognition.

The event is open every night from 5:30 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 31. The cost is $20 per carload, but visitors who bring in nonperishable food items or (sealed) hygiene essentials receive a $5 discount.