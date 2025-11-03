Best parking spots for commuters

Being a commuter on campus can be difficult, especially when all the other commuters want to take all the parking spots. But, over the past year that I have been a commuter, I’ve discovered my favorite lots. So, I thought I’d share my favorites with you!

Sitting in fifth place is Lot #33. The ceramics parking lot is a secret little gem to me and I shouldn’t even mention it. Yet, this lot has saved me when every other lot was full. It’s still super close to Sage and it was perfect when I had classes in Clow and Sage, but it is so tiny. So it’s not always reliable to have spaces to park in. Especially after 9:30 a.m.

In fourth place is Lot #7! The Sage parking lot is perfect for any commuters who primarily have classes or spend time in Sage or in nearby areas. I have always had issues with this lot filling up and with it being so far from all of my classes. As an art major, I spend so much time nowhere near Sage, so it just isn’t practical for me. It is still a good lot for many other commuters though!

In third place is Lot #27. This lot has been ole’ reliable. It almost always has spots and unlike Lot # 25, it doesn’t have the parking cube lurking and it doesn’t have time constraints like Lot #25 does. Personally, this is a problem because my day starts at 8 a.m. or 9:40 a.m., and I spend the whole day on campus. So having a lot that is consistently open when I get to campus in the morning is extremely helpful. Plus this lot is close to my classes in the Arts and Communications building.

Then, in second place is Lot #25. This would be my number one parking lot, however, I have two qualms. One, you can only park in the lot after 10 a.m. if you’re a commuter. Two, this lot fills up so quickly when it finally opens. Plus it is also an employee and commuter lot, so it gets filled up by the employees as well. But the location of this lot is almost perfect. It is right in between Algoma Boulevard and High Avenue, and is fairly close to all of the main buildings on campus, making it a top pick among many of the commuters (myself included).

But one lot will always take the cake, with Lot #29 in first place. This lot is a commuter-only lot, so it reduces the amount of employees, but it is the closest of all the lots to most buildings, especially the buildings I’m always in. Its only downfall is how quickly it fills up and stays full all day long. But if you grab that spot in the morning, it’s a spot you do not abandon.