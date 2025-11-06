Best Halloween Candy

When I was little, I always remember trading with my friends and siblings to get all of my favorite candies on Halloween night, right after we got home from trick-or-treating. With Halloween just passing, I want to share with you some of my favorite Halloween candies that I fought so hard for all of those nights.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

To this day, peanut butter cups are some of my favorite candies. But the special holiday editions they make will somehow always top the regular version. They just taste better somehow, and sweet and salty is just one of those combinations you can’t beat with its perfect balance of flavors.

100 Grand Bar

I remember it was like hitting the lottery if you got one of these suckers in your bucket. But to this day, they still feel like hitting the lottery when you get one. They are another candy bar that I think just has a great balance. The caramel with the crispy pieces covered in chocolate makes for a perfect little treat.

Milky Way

I know this can be controversial, but I think Milky Way bars are delicious. Especially between 3 Musketeers and Milky Way bars, I think they go head-to-head if I had to rank them. But a Milky Way bar is just sweet enough without being too much.

Gummy Worms

Trollli’s gummy worms might just be another one of my favorite candies, especially sour gummy worms. But these are another candy that just hit the spot. I love fruity and sour candy, and if you got one of those tiny packs on Halloween night, I was giving my best offers to get that candy.

Sour Patch Kids

Sour Patch Kids are also likely tied with gummy worms. They are once again a great balance of flavor, between the sweet, fruity and sourness of them.

If I was graced by Sour Patch Kids as a kid, I did everything I could to hold onto them, just because of how rare but amazing they were.