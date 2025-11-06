Welcome to Sex In-The-920! I’m the Carrie Bradshaw of UW Oshkosh, or your college sex guru. November is known to be Strangulation Awareness Month, and last I checked, it’s November. I believe it is extremely important to bring awareness to the dangers behind certain kinks during sex. Last week, on Oct. 29, UWO held the annual Fox Valley Take Back The Night event. This event is to bring awareness to sexual violence, assault and domestic violence within the community.

Now, with this being said, it is important to bring up the safety that is needed behind strangulation. Strangulation, or choking during sex, has been a little bit of a popular kink in today’s age. This isn’t an attempt to bash on what you like, because it’s okay if you like to have a little bit of fun during intimate moments. I happen to have a dear friend who works at the Christine Ann Center, which is a domestic abuse service and emergency shelter for individuals here in Oshkosh,. She mentioned to me that choking is a major tactic of abuse for individuals who domestically abuse their partners. This idea really made me think, and I couldn’t help but wonder, is there a safe way to have fun while choking your partner, or is it all entirely dangerous?

I really got to thinking about the topic, and I do believe there isn’t a safe way to do it. Many individuals during sex are already losing their breath, and choking quite literally takes your breath away. According to Domesticshelters.org, after 10 seconds of choking, an individual can become unconscious, and if the choking continues for a minute, you can die. And although the individual who was choking might not have had any malicious intentions, this is considered domestic violence and murder, and you can go to prison. So it’s not good for any party.

With this being said, there are other kinks that can be discovered if you’re the dominant type or even the submissive type. Sexual freedom is allowed to be explored, and this is the 21st century, so the world is your oyster, and the internet is open for research. Other forms of dominance, rather than choking, can be language and the way you talk to your partner during sex. There are always safer alternatives. As always, remember that you don’t have to do anything that you don’t want to do, and sex should be enjoyable for both individuals. You shouldn’t do something knowing it will only please your partner. Remember to always practice safe sex, and remember to always know your limits.