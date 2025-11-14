How I stay motivated when the semester gets hard

We’re past the halfway mark and quickly nearing the end of the semester. With the end in near sight, it is hard to stay motivated. Especially if you just have never-ending assignments or exams. I struggle with staying motivated and being on top of my work, but I thought, why not suggest some of the tips I use when I’m simply feeling unable to get started on anything?

A 10-minute timer

Oftentimes, the most difficult part of getting work done is getting it started. I was once told to just try setting a 10-minute timer and doing something related to the assignment at hand. Once the 10 minutes are up, you can stop.

Whenever I do this, though, more often than not, I get into the groove and I decide to just keep rolling. But even if those 10 minutes are too much, you can come back later and try again. Any amount of work is better than nothing, so just try a little at a time!

Make studying fun

I hate studying with all of my heart, but if I am able to make it somewhat enjoyable, it makes it all the easier. So, whenever I know I need to focus and get work done, I often go to a coffee shop or somewhere that will be quiet and I can easily focus. But the best part is having delicious coffee and a treat to snack on while I work.

If you don’t want to go to a coffee shop, bring a snack and your favorite drink to your favorite study spot! Or you can reward yourself with a short spurt of a hobby, like reading, drawing or even playing a short video game when you reach your goals!

I also love to study with my friends because it’s fun and you can talk to them during your breaks, but you also get “pressured” into working, making it easier to stay on task.

Separate work and relaxation

I struggle to do homework at home or in my bed because these are the places I know I am meant to unwind and settle down. So if I’m trying to do homework in the places where I am meant to study, I never get anything done!

So, this is why I suggest finding a place you can designate as your study spot. Personally, I love New Moon Cafe, the local coffee shop in downtown Oshkosh. But it can be as simple as your desk in your dorm room or a table in your favorite building.

Being able to have separation from your work and your relaxation makes it so much easier to relax when you want to and work when you need to!

Get organized

I am all over the place when it comes to keeping track of assignments and their due dates, especially if they are only in the syllabus or projects that you are given lots of time to complete.

But I have found that sitting down, even just once a week and spending about 15-20 minutes just figuring out what is due and what you should work on during the week keeps me on top of my assignments! And it is written down so I can always refer back to my planner if I am ever unsure about when things need to get done.