SNAP out of it!

Nearly 42 million Americans didn’t receive their SNAP benefits Nov. 1 as a result of the temporary government shutdown. When something like this happens, it can feel far away in Washington, D.C., but from FoodShare benefits to student aid and local jobs, this shutdown is more than a political fight and hits closer to home than you think.

Earlier this month, the federal government entered a partial shutdown after Congress failed to pass a funding deal. Essential workers stayed on the job without pay, some federal services were paused and programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) were left scrambling for temporary funds.

At first, it sounded like something that wouldn’t affect most college students. But it didn’t take long for the impact to show up closer to home. According to the Federal Reserve Bank, just under 17,000 of Winnebago County residents rely on FoodShare, our state’s version of SNAP, and many of them are college students juggling tuition, rent and part-time jobs like myself. When news broke that benefits might be cut or delayed, I’d never been so afraid for myself, family and friends who rely on SNAP for food to live.

In Winnebago County, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services eventually announced that full November benefits would be paid after a federal court ordered the government to find the funds. That decision brought relief, but it shouldn’t have come down to a last-minute legal battle just to make sure people can eat. And this is not the case for the whole country — some states are still without any SNAP benefits.

Shutdowns have become bargaining tools in budget negotiations, with everyday people caught in the middle. While politicians argue over line items, families and students are left checking their QUEST cards, wondering if they can afford to eat this month.

At UW Oshkosh, federal funding touches nearly every part of campus life, from Pell Grants and research funding to work-study positions and meal assistance. Even short shutdowns can cause long delays for students waiting on financial aid or other government support.

Food insecurity is already a challenge among college students. When programs like FoodShare are threatened, those supports have to stretch even further. During the shutdown, food pantries across Wisconsin saw increased demand, including those serving students and families in Oshkosh.

It’s easy to scroll past news of a government shutdown and think it’s “politics as usual.” But that attitude ignores the people who feel it most. Even if we can’t end what’s happening in Washington, D.C., we can take care of our own community.

If you’re able, consider donating to the UWO Food Pantry located in Reeve Memorial Union. Things like nonperishable food and hygiene items are always greatly appreciated. If you can’t donate items or money, you can donate your time instead. Volunteer at local organizations like the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry or Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, which work directly with families who experience food insecurity when programs like SNAP are delayed. The shutdown may have been temporary, but the need in our community isn’t.

The next time Washington plays politics with people’s livelihoods, remember that the consequences aren’t just in the headlines. If Congress won’t make sure people are fed, then we as a community can make sure no Titan goes hungry.

Sources:

https://www.cbpp.org/research/food-assistance/a-closer-look-at-who-benefits-from-snap-state-by-state-fact-sheets

https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CBR55139WIA647NCEN