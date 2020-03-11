UW Oshkosh-Fox Cities Alyward Gallery exhibition a hit

Carter Uslabar
The UWO-Fox Cities’ Alyward Gallery’s current exhibition features art by Andrew Linskens. Linsken’s large-scale, psychedelic paintings have a great volume of detail and color. The exhibition will remain at the Alyward Gallery through April 3.
